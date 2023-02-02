No. 16 Duke Welcomes Pitt to Cameron for Midweek ACC Contest





THE OPENING TIP Looking to recover from Sunday’s setback in Florida State, Duke returns to Durham for a brief pit stop, capping off the month of February with a midweek game against Pittsburgh on Thursday, February 2 at 6 p.m. live on ACC Network.

Pam Ward and Stephanie White call the action on ACC Network while Chris Edwards radio call the game on Learfield’s Blue Devil Sports Network.

Duke is having one of the best seasons in recent memory with an overall record of 18-3 and a score of 8-2 in ACC play. The Blue Devils’ 18 wins in 21 games and an 8–2 record in the league’s league-best results dating back to the 2013–14 season.

Elizabeth Balogun was listed as one of 10 players selected for the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Mid-Season Top-10 list.

Duke checks in at No. 16 in the Week 13 Associated Press (AP) and No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Polls.

In the latest NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking, Duke ranks eighth (from January 31).

Defense has been the showpiece for the Blue Devils this season as the team has won each of its games by an average of 21.2 points and held each of its opponents below their season average, including taking 11 of 21 to 50 points or less.

Duke has held his foes to 52.0 points per game with 35.0 percent shooting from the floor, points that are currently fourth and 13th respectively in the NCAA, as well as first and second in the ACC (from January 31).

Duke has found his stride from distance lately, taking down his treys at a 40.7 percent clip in ACC play.

The Blue Devils have received a huge boost from their reserves, averaging 25.0 points from the bench.

Duke and Pitt meet for the 15th time of all time and Duke wins all 14 of the previous matchups.

The Blue Devils won both matchups last season to record a 54-39 regular season win (2:3:22) before recovering from a late deficit to beat the Panthers, 55-52, in the first round of the ACC -tournament. SHARE THE WEALTH Duke’s first five from senior Elizabeth Balogun junior Kennedy Brown sophomore Shayean Day-Wilson and Regan Richardson and senior Celestia Taylor have given the Blue Devils a steady hand this season, collectively accounting for 67.5 percent (45.9 points) of the team’s 68.0 points per game.

Taylor has posted double-digits in 14 of 21 games this season, followed by Balogun and Day-Wilson with 11. Richardson and Brown have each tallied seven double-digit scoring attempts.

Taylor leads the offensive line for Duke, averaging 11.8 points per game with Balogun (10.3) and Day-Wilson (9.3) in second and third. Brown and Richardson round out the group with 7.3 and 7.0 points per game, respectively.

Taylor leads the offensive line for Duke, averaging 11.8 points per game with Balogun (10.3) and Day-Wilson (9.3) in second and third. Brown and Richardson round out the group with 7.3 and 7.0 points per game, respectively.

Duke’s depth has been on full display as the Blue Devils have had seven different leading scorers in 20 games this season, with Taylor (6), Balogun (5), Day-Wilson (5) and Vanessa deJesus (2) finish with the team-high multiple times.

The squad consists of 10 players who play an average of at least 13 minutes per game, with four playing an average of 20 minutes per game: Taylor (28.0), Brown (24.2), Day-Wilson (23.6) and Balogun (22.3).

As a team, Duke ranks seventh in the ACC in field goal percentage (.431), assisting on 312 of 532 field goals scored (.586) for an average of 14.9 dimes per game—sixth in the ACC.

The Blue Devils also rank second in turnover margin (+3.76), fourth in scoring margin (+16.00), free throw percentage (.758), and three-point field goal percentage (.334), and seventh in assist/turnover ratio (0.97). ). DISRUPT THE PEACE ELITE BLUE DEVIL DEFENSE Disruptive defense has been the calling card for the Blue Devils early in the season as the team ranks among the nation’s elite, holding its opponents to 52.0 points per game at a 35.0 percent clip from the field.

Those numbers check in at fourth and 13th, respectively, in the NCAA, while ranking first and second in the ACC (as of Jan. 31).

Duke also ranks eighth in Defensive Rating, giving his opponents just 0.671 points per possession.

The Blue Devils have won each of their games by an average of 21.2 points and held each of their opponents below their season average, including 11 of 21 to 50 points or less.

In addition to leading the league in scoring defense and second in defense field goal percentage, the Blue Devils are also first in the ACC in rebounding defense (31.14), second in three-point defense (.272), third in rebound margin (+7.29 ) and blocks (5.05), fourth in defensive rebound percentage (.735) and fifth in stealing (9.43). MORE EFFICIENCY Duke’s trio of Elizabeth Balogun , Shayean Day-Wilson and Celestia Taylor have seen an increase in their efficiency, especially on the offensive side.

, and have seen an increase in their efficiency, especially on the offensive side. Taylor, the team’s leading scorer this season, has averaged 12.5 points on 40.7 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from distance since the start of ACC play.

She has scored double digits in seven of 10 games, including a season-high 23 points to help the Blue Devils win the then No. 6 NC state, 72-58.

In non-conference play, Taylor put up 11.2 points at 44.0 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three.

Day-Wilson has improved her game since the schedule moved to conference action, improving her scoring average by nearly four points while also increasing her shooting percentage.

After posting 8.8 ppg on 38.1 percent and 35.7 percent shooting splits in non-conference play, the sophomore has averaged 12.4 points on 47.4 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from deep.

She scored double figures in four consecutive games and five of her last six appearances.

In 10 league games, Balogun scores 10.0 points per game and improved her rebound averages (6.1), while maintaining about the same efficiency when shooting from the field and beyond the arc.

Balogun shot 53.2 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three in non-conference play, while ACC play saw her shoot 49.4 percent and 37.5 percent, respectively.

During this stretch, Balogun scored in double digits in five games, including back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Louisville (20 pts, 10 rebs) and at Wake Forest (12 pts, 10 rebs). BALOGUN TABLED TO CHERYL MILLER SMALL FORWARD OF THE YEAR MID SEASON TOP-10 LIST Duke women’s basketball senior Elizabeth Balogun has been included as one of 10 players selected for the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Mid-Season Top-10 list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday afternoon.

Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award, in its sixth year, recognizes the best small forwards in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.

Balogun has appeared in all 21 games for the Blue Devils, making 15 consecutive starts after coming off the bench in the first six games. Clipping 51.2 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from distance, Balogun is second on the team in scoring (10.3 ppg), while leading rebound efforts with 5.6 boards per game .

The product from Lagos, Nigeria has scored 11 double digits this season, including back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Louisville (20 pts, 10 rebs) and Wake Forest (12 pts, 10 rebs).

In March, five finalists will be introduced to Miller and the Hall of Fame selection committee. The selection committee for the Cheryl Miller Award is made up of top women’s basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers. DUKE IN THE NATIONAL RANKING Duke checks in at No. 16 in the Week 13 Associated Press (AP) and No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Polls.

The Blue Devils also rank 13th in the ESPN Women’s Basketball Power Rankings.

According to the latest NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, the Blue Devils are eighth nationally (as of Jan. 31), second in the ACC, with an undefeated record at home (10-0), a 7-2 in real road games and are 1- 1 in neutral site games.

With an average opponent NET ranking of eight, the Blue Devils are 4-3 against teams ranked in the top 50 of the NET Rankings this season and 11-3 against the top 100, including wins over NC State (No. 12), Virginia Tech (No. 22), Louisville (No. 35), Virginia (No. 48), FGCU (No. 52), and Oregon State (No. 53). Duke’s three losses are against UConn, Florida State and North Carolina, who check in at No. 2, No. 15 and No. 18, respectively, in the NET. IN ELITE COMPANY According to HerHoopStats, the Blue Devils are the only women’s basketball team to date to shoot 100 percent from the charity streak and 64 percent or higher from outside the arc in the same game.

Duke gave up nine of his 14 three-point attempts and went 15 of 15 from the foul line in the win over the Wolfpack.

After recording 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals against Syracuse, Celestia Taylor joined Chelsea Gray (3X), Haley Gorecki (4X) and Lexie Brown (4X) as the only Duke women’s basketball players since 2009-2010 to post multiple career games of 15+ points, 5+ rebounds, 4+ assists and 4+ steals, according to HerHoopStats. DISTANCE WARM-UP After a slow start from center to open the season, the Blue Devils have settled in and are starting to find their stride from three-point land.

Since play began in conferences, Duke has toppled its treys at a 40.7 percent clip, compared to just 34.3 percent in non-conference action.

The Blue Devils have shot more than 40 percent in five of 10 ACC games, while seven Duke players have combined for 59 three-pointers.

Celestia Taylor led the attack with 18 treys, followed by Shayean Day-Wilson with 16 triples.

Vanessa deJesus has brought in eight while Elizabeth Balogun and Ashley Jackson drank six each.

has brought in eight while and drank six each. Regan Richardson and Taya Corosdale round out the group with three and two triples respectively. A QUICK LOOK AT THE PANTHERS Pitt (7-14, 0-10 ACC) enters Thursday’s game after a 74-60 setback at Boston College on Sunday.

Amber Brown and Liatu King match the Panthers in the scoring column with 10.6 and 10.3 points per game, respectively.

King also leads efforts on the glass with an average of 7.9 boards per game, while Marley Washenitz dishs out a team-best 2.0 assists. NEXT ONE Duke is back on the road for the next two games, starting with a trip to South Bend, Ind., where the Blue Devils face No. 9/8 Notre Dame Sunday, February 5 at 1pm, live on RSN. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date with Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

