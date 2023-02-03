Sports
Minnesota, Indiana and Wisconsin collect weekly awards for men’s swimming and diving
Men’s swimmer of the week
Bar Soloveychik, Minnesota
So. Kiryat Motzkin, Israel Israeli Swimming Federation
- Broke the oldest record on the Minnesota men’s side when he swam the 1,000 free in a victorious time of 8:54.69, more than a second off the previous mark of 8:56.27.
- The time also set the pole mark at the Northwesterns Norris Aquatics Center with the second fastest time in the Big Ten and sixth in the NCAA this season.
- Won the 500 Free in 4:19.43 and was part of the winning 800 Free Relay team (6:25.80).
- NCAA B cut times achieved in the 200, 500 and 1,000 Free events.
- Wins his first career swimmer of the week award.
- Last Minnesota Swimmer of the Week: Max McHugh (February 1, 2022)
Men’s diver of the week
Carson Tyler, Indiana
So. Moultrie, Ga. Colquit County
- Scored a pair of top-two finishes as Indiana led No. 17 Louisville.
- Set a pool record in the 10-foot springboard with a 431.40, the highest score in the Big Ten this season.
- Finished second on the 1m springboard, fourth best score of the season, 358.25.
- Both scores earned NCAA Zone Qualifying scores.
- Receives his fourth career diver of the week award and second in a row.
- Last Indiana Diver of the Week: Carson Tyler (January 25, 2023)
Freshman of the week
Dominik Mark Torok
Budapest, Hungaryjay Ferencvaros Sports High School and Gymnasium
- Scored an individual victory for the third consecutive week.
- Won the 200 Fly in 1:46.06, the 13e fastest time in conference, helping the Badgers split a tri-meet against Pitt and No. 17 Michigan.
- Finished second in the 200 IM and hit the wall in 1:49.11.
- Earns his second career freshman of the week honors.
- Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Dominik Mark Torok (October 26, 2022)
2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Awards
19 October
Starring: Victor Baganha, PSU
D: Jordan Rzepka, PUR
Q: Mariano Lazzerini, PSU
26th of October
S: Brendan Burns, IND
D: Quinn Henninger, IND
F: Dominik Mark Torok, WIS
November 2nd
S: Charlie Clark, OSU
D: Jack Matthews, OSU
Q: Tristan Jankovic, OSU
November 9
S: Wyatt Davis, I
D: Cameron Gammage, MICH
Q: Eitan Ben-Shitrit, MICH
November 16
S: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Clayton Chaplin, OSU
Q: Alex Axon, OSU
November 23
S: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Quinn Henninger, IND
Q: Eitan Ben-Shitrit, MICH
November 30
No awards
December 7
S: Jake Newmark, WIS
D: Drew Bennett, OR
Q: Alberto Hernandez, MINN
January 4
S: Andrew Benson, WIS
January 11
D: Drew Bennett, OR
F: Drew Bennett, OR
January 18
S: Alex Quach, OSU
Q: Andrew Capobianco, IND
Q: Sam Campbell, OSU
January 25
S: Eduardo Cisternas, PSU
D: Carson Tyler, IND
Q: Cooper Morley, PSU
February 1
S: Bar Soloveychik, VAN
D: Carson Tyler, IND
F: Dominik Mark Torok, WIS

