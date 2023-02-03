Minnesota, Indiana and Wisconsin collect weekly awards for men’s swimming and diving





Men’s swimmer of the week

Bar Soloveychik, Minnesota

So. Kiryat Motzkin, Israel Israeli Swimming Federation Broke the oldest record on the Minnesota men’s side when he swam the 1,000 free in a victorious time of 8:54.69, more than a second off the previous mark of 8:56.27.

The time also set the pole mark at the Northwesterns Norris Aquatics Center with the second fastest time in the Big Ten and sixth in the NCAA this season.

Won the 500 Free in 4:19.43 and was part of the winning 800 Free Relay team (6:25.80).

NCAA B cut times achieved in the 200, 500 and 1,000 Free events.

Wins his first career swimmer of the week award.

Last Minnesota Swimmer of the Week: Max McHugh (February 1, 2022) Men’s diver of the week

Carson Tyler, Indiana

So. Moultrie, Ga. Colquit County Scored a pair of top-two finishes as Indiana led No. 17 Louisville.

Set a pool record in the 10-foot springboard with a 431.40, the highest score in the Big Ten this season.

Finished second on the 1m springboard, fourth best score of the season, 358.25.

Both scores earned NCAA Zone Qualifying scores.

Receives his fourth career diver of the week award and second in a row.

Last Indiana Diver of the Week: Carson Tyler (January 25, 2023) Freshman of the week

Dominik Mark Torok

Budapest, Hungaryjay Ferencvaros Sports High School and Gymnasium Scored an individual victory for the third consecutive week.

Won the 200 Fly in 1:46.06, the 13 e fastest time in conference, helping the Badgers split a tri-meet against Pitt and No. 17 Michigan.

fastest time in conference, helping the Badgers split a tri-meet against Pitt and No. 17 Michigan. Finished second in the 200 IM and hit the wall in 1:49.11.

Earns his second career freshman of the week honors.

Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Dominik Mark Torok (October 26, 2022) 2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Awards 19 October Starring: Victor Baganha, PSU

D: Jordan Rzepka, PUR

Q: Mariano Lazzerini, PSU 26th of October S: Brendan Burns, IND

D: Quinn Henninger, IND

F: Dominik Mark Torok, WIS November 2nd S: Charlie Clark, OSU

D: Jack Matthews, OSU

Q: Tristan Jankovic, OSU November 9 S: Wyatt Davis, I

D: Cameron Gammage, MICH

Q: Eitan Ben-Shitrit, MICH November 16 S: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU

D: Clayton Chaplin, OSU

Q: Alex Axon, OSU November 23 S: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU

D: Quinn Henninger, IND

Q: Eitan Ben-Shitrit, MICH November 30 No awards December 7 S: Jake Newmark, WIS

D: Drew Bennett, OR

Q: Alberto Hernandez, MINN January 4 S: Andrew Benson, WIS January 11 D: Drew Bennett, OR

F: Drew Bennett, OR January 18 S: Alex Quach, OSU

Q: Andrew Capobianco, IND

Q: Sam Campbell, OSU January 25 S: Eduardo Cisternas, PSU

D: Carson Tyler, IND

Q: Cooper Morley, PSU February 1 S: Bar Soloveychik, VAN

D: Carson Tyler, IND

F: Dominik Mark Torok, WIS

