Two Top 25 Showdowns for this weekend – Ohio State Buckeyes





#2 Ohio State vs. #23 Texas A&M and #6 Texas

Dates: February 3 and 5, 2023

Time: 6pm / 12pm

Location: Ty Tucker Tennis Center Columbus, Ohio

Scoring live: To score

live video: Video

grids: State of Ohio | Texas A&M | Texas

Rankings: ITA rankings Columbus, Ohio After a good weekend that saw it win the ITA Kickoff Weekend title, No. 2 Ohio State will host another big weekend with a pair of ranked games. The Buckeyes host No. 23 Texas A&M on Friday night and then No. 6 Texas on Sunday afternoon. Admission and parking are free for all regular season men’s tennis matches. The Buckeyes are leading 7-0 this season and have only surrendered one point in those seven games.

Friday night’s game is the 19 e meeting between Ohio State and Texas A&M. The Buckeyes lead the series 10-8 and have won all six previous meetings in Columbus. Last year, the Buckeyes won 5-2 in College Station.

meeting between Ohio State and Texas A&M. The Buckeyes lead the series 10-8 and have won all six previous meetings in Columbus. Last year, the Buckeyes won 5-2 in College Station. Texas A&M started the year 1-2 overall. The only win was against No. 20 Pepperdine and one of the losses was against No. 18 Stanford last weekend.

Ohio State also leads the all-time series with Texas 10-8. The teams meet at least once a year since 2014 (with the exception of 2021 in times of COVID). The Buckeyes are 8-3 in those games, with four wins at neutral venues and their only three losses in Austin.

Texas is 5-0 on the year with four wins over ranked opponents, including No. 13 Florida, No. 12 Georgia, No. 22 Cal and No. 14 Arizona. The Longhorns won Kickoff Weekend in Austin last weekend.

Ohio State remains No. 2 in the ranking behind No. 1 Virginia. The updated singles and doubles rankings will be revealed next week.

Junior JJ Tracy leads the team in singles wins with a 12-4 record. James Trotter is 6-0 with wins at four different positions. Robert Cash also won all five of his singles matches this winter.

Tracy also leads the team in doubles victories 15-2. Andrew Lutschaunig is 10-2 on the year while Justin Boulais is a perfect 7-0.

Last weekend, the Buckeyes defeated UCF and Oregon to win the ITA Kickoff Weekend and advance to the ITA Indoor Team National Championship for the 16e time in program history. This year’s tournament will take place at the XS Tennis Village in downtown Chicago on February 17-20. #GoBucks

