If Bumrah won’t play Test Cricket’: the stern words of the Australian legend | Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah’s injury woes dealt a significant blow to India’s chances of winning two trophies in 2022. He was ruled out of the Asia Cup as a precaution given the T20 World Cup later in the year, but was injured ahead of the big tournament. yourself. In both tournaments, India failed to reach the final, with Rohit Sharma’s side eliminated after a 10-wicket defeat to England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

Bumrah has not played since September last year due to a back injury sustained before the T20 World Cup. He was expected to make a comeback during India’s ODI series against Sri Lanka but suffered another injury and pulled out of the squad at the last minute. Bumrah has not been included in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia, but captain Rohit Sharma is hopeful he can join the team for the rest of the series.

Australia’s fast bowler Jeff Thomson has said Bumrah may need to make a phone call about whether to prioritize limited overs cricket or Tests to extend his career. He said he understands that players, particularly fast bowlers, need to take a rest as they have to play in multiple formats throughout the year, unlike what was the case in its heyday. There’s so much cricket. They play all year round. We didn’t. We used to play seasons, the summer season. Occasionally we went to England for our winter. It was a long tour, four and a half months. But generally we just played the summer, so we would gradually build up after Christmas. Because I knew I would get a rest, Thomson, who took 200 wickets in 51 Tests between 1973 and 1985, said on Revsportz.

Now, you can’t do that. So you have to pace yourself to be around. That’s why they have all these backup bowlers and equip people. In our day we did not rest. If we had a rest, someone else would take our place. Nowadays it is a matter of having to rest because it is a job of 12 months a year.

Thomson admitted that it would have been difficult for him to play Test cricket as the shorter formats can help him prolong his career and earn a good amount of money at the same time.

Well, (Bumrah) has to figure out what he wants to play, short formations or test matches or both. When I think about whether I would play now, it would be very difficult for me to play test matches. Especially when you get so much money in the short version of the game, which only improves your longevity. We didn’t have to think about money in our day because there was no money. Now it’s a huge company. The only one who will take care of you is yourself. So you have to figure out how long I’m going to play and how I’m going to do that, because no one else is going to. I think these days you have to be more crafty in terms of workload and see what you have to play. If you’re good enough, they’ll choose you anyway, so you should be able to pull the strings, he said.

Thomson said that no matter what decision Bumrah makes, his status as a great bowler lies in the fact that he will attract crowds no matter what format he plays in. I think it’s the crowd that decides. They know how good he is. If he doesn’t want to play Test cricket that’s a bit of a blow, but if he plays in a T20 they turn up to watch him. What I tell you is that if a man limits himself to that, he will play longer, he said.