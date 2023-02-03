Sports
Worth the weight? Van Niekerk decides hands cricket modern dilemma
Issued on:
Paris (AFP) Cricket was once seen as a universal game. Not only because it appeals to a global audience, but also because individuals of any shape, size, color, creed or class can play side by side.
With the news that Deen van Niekerk, one of the best players in the women’s game, has been banned from South Africa’s Twenty20 World Cup squad for fitness alone, this age-old perception may well have landed in the dustbin.
It seems less athletic players are now being penalized no matter how well they actually play cricket. And yet some of the biggest players would have struggled to pass fitness tests, especially in their older years.
WG Grace, who “blocked shooters to the limit” in the 1800s, may have started his career as a lithe athlete, but had little time for the sharp single as his waist expanded in his thirties and forties.
One of Australia’s greatest captains in the early 1900s, Warwick Armstrong was known as the “Big Ship” for his 300 lb (130 kg) weight and billowing shirt.
Van Niekerk, 29, is a leg-spinning all-rounder and the only South African woman to have scored more than 1,500 runs and taken more than 50 wickets in women’s T20 internationals.
From 2016 to 2021, she captained the side in all three formats.
However, she last played for the national team in September 2021 and is recovering from a broken ankle.
Her exclusion from the World Cup squad was because she failed to complete the required time for a two kilometer run.
She had lost 10kg since playing in England last summer and despite setting a personal best, missed the nine-minute 30-second limit by 18 seconds, which team officials said was not good enough.
“Dane was given an extended opportunity to meet the minimum criteria, or the fitness benchmark, to qualify for the World Cup,” said Clinton du Preez, organizer of the women’s selection.
“It’s purely based on not meeting the fitness criteria that she missed.”
Fitness versus performance
Van Niekerk said she was “broken” by the decision to exclude her from the World Cup which starts on February 10 on her home ground, but the decision could backfire on the South Africans who now go into the tournament without two, maybe even three. of their best players.
Last year, another star, Lizelle Lee, was left out of the tour to England and Ireland because she did not meet her weight requirement. She subsequently retired from international cricket to play in the franchises.
And while she’s included in the World Cup squad, there must be some doubt that Marizanne Kapp will walk out in protest. She is married to Van Niekerk and withdrew from the T20 against India on Thursday for “personal” reasons.
South Africa isn’t the only country with fitness tests, but they seem to be one of the strictest.
Sisanda Magala, who recently played in the men’s ODI series against England, was ruled out of the squad last year after also missing the mark, in his case by 12 seconds.
However, Van Niekerk’s decision highlights a trend in cricket where athletes built more for comfort than speed are coming under pressure.
The rise of short form cricket is certainly a factor as fielding skills are now well advanced from what they were even 10 years ago.
The natural power advantage larger players like Colin Milburn or the “short and stocky” New Zealand wicketkeeper Jock Edwards had in the past is less important now that bats have become sledgehammered and boundaries have been shortened.
What future then for West Indies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, listed on his Wiki page as weighing in at 140 kilos, or Pakistan batsman Azam Khan who continues to be mocked, as seen on Twitter this week as he walked out to hit in the Bangladesh Premier League even after losing 30 kilos?
“It’s not about being overweight, it’s about performance,” said Azam, who argued for the defense in an article in January’s Cricket Monthly.
“If a man scores 400 runs and he’s super fit and another man scores 800 runs and he’s not super fit then I will keep the guy who scored 800 runs in my team. That’s my position.”
2023 AFP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230203-worth-the-weight-van-niekerk-decision-hands-cricket-modern-day-dilemma
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Worth the weight? Van Niekerk decides hands cricket modern dilemma
- Turkey supports Finland’s NATO bid, not Sweden’s: Erdogan
- If Bumrah won’t play Test Cricket’: the stern words of the Australian legend | Cricket
- Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over US, Pentagon says
- Microsoft Bings ChatGPT features will be faster and richer with GPT-4
- Shell’s Billions: Are the Oil Giant’s Profits ‘War Profits’?
- Sony Dualsense Edge PS5 Controller Review: Unparalleled Features
- RAF defends decision behind two-year tactical airlift capability gap, plans additional A400M purchases
- Voice-activated devices enable safer DNA processing
- Biden aims to deter China with greater US military presence in the Philippines
- Google Chrome becomes dangerous for millions of users starting next week
- Resist the flood of New Year’s diet culture