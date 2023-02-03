Worth the weight? Van Niekerk decides hands cricket modern dilemma

Paris (AFP) Cricket was once seen as a universal game. Not only because it appeals to a global audience, but also because individuals of any shape, size, color, creed or class can play side by side.

With the news that Deen van Niekerk, one of the best players in the women’s game, has been banned from South Africa’s Twenty20 World Cup squad for fitness alone, this age-old perception may well have landed in the dustbin.

It seems less athletic players are now being penalized no matter how well they actually play cricket. And yet some of the biggest players would have struggled to pass fitness tests, especially in their older years.

WG Grace, who “blocked shooters to the limit” in the 1800s, may have started his career as a lithe athlete, but had little time for the sharp single as his waist expanded in his thirties and forties.

One of Australia’s greatest captains in the early 1900s, Warwick Armstrong was known as the “Big Ship” for his 300 lb (130 kg) weight and billowing shirt.

Van Niekerk, 29, is a leg-spinning all-rounder and the only South African woman to have scored more than 1,500 runs and taken more than 50 wickets in women’s T20 internationals.

From 2016 to 2021, she captained the side in all three formats.

However, she last played for the national team in September 2021 and is recovering from a broken ankle.

Her exclusion from the World Cup squad was because she failed to complete the required time for a two kilometer run.

She had lost 10kg since playing in England last summer and despite setting a personal best, missed the nine-minute 30-second limit by 18 seconds, which team officials said was not good enough.

“Dane was given an extended opportunity to meet the minimum criteria, or the fitness benchmark, to qualify for the World Cup,” said Clinton du Preez, organizer of the women’s selection.

“It’s purely based on not meeting the fitness criteria that she missed.”

Fitness versus performance

Van Niekerk said she was “broken” by the decision to exclude her from the World Cup which starts on February 10 on her home ground, but the decision could backfire on the South Africans who now go into the tournament without two, maybe even three. of their best players.

Last year, another star, Lizelle Lee, was left out of the tour to England and Ireland because she did not meet her weight requirement. She subsequently retired from international cricket to play in the franchises.

And while she’s included in the World Cup squad, there must be some doubt that Marizanne Kapp will walk out in protest. She is married to Van Niekerk and withdrew from the T20 against India on Thursday for “personal” reasons.

South Africa isn’t the only country with fitness tests, but they seem to be one of the strictest.

Sisanda Magala, who recently played in the men’s ODI series against England, was ruled out of the squad last year after also missing the mark, in his case by 12 seconds.

However, Van Niekerk’s decision highlights a trend in cricket where athletes built more for comfort than speed are coming under pressure.

The rise of short form cricket is certainly a factor as fielding skills are now well advanced from what they were even 10 years ago.

The natural power advantage larger players like Colin Milburn or the “short and stocky” New Zealand wicketkeeper Jock Edwards had in the past is less important now that bats have become sledgehammered and boundaries have been shortened.

What future then for West Indies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, listed on his Wiki page as weighing in at 140 kilos, or Pakistan batsman Azam Khan who continues to be mocked, as seen on Twitter this week as he walked out to hit in the Bangladesh Premier League even after losing 30 kilos?

“It’s not about being overweight, it’s about performance,” said Azam, who argued for the defense in an article in January’s Cricket Monthly.

“If a man scores 400 runs and he’s super fit and another man scores 800 runs and he’s not super fit then I will keep the guy who scored 800 runs in my team. That’s my position.”

