Warren Deutrom: Cricket Ireland boss says talks over new Dublin stadium are ‘serious’

Ireland alternated between Malahide (above), Stormont and Bready as venues for their home internationals

Cricket Ireland chief Warren Deutrom says the Irish government will begin “serious talks” over the support it will provide to build a new national cricket stadium.

Deutrom believes Ireland’s co-hosting of the 2030 T20 World Cup has sparked government interest.

But he says work on the National Sports Campus site should begin next year to be completed by 2030.

Deutrom said the government had “fired the starter gun” to start talks.

“There is still a long way to go, but this is a very important step,” Deutrom told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

“In November, the government confirmed its intention to build a stadium in the long term.

“The next taxi for us was to make sure it was developed as quickly as possible and the government’s announcement on that over the weekend was obviously great as it means we can start looking seriously at the feasibility of this.”

Stadium plans announced in 2018

Cricket Ireland initially announced plans for a new stadium at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin in 2018, but the project would have always depended on significant government funding and Deutrom believes the prospect of this happening is now considerably closer.

“The government has a policy of attracting major sporting events, so I have no doubt that it is [co-hosting the 2030 T20 World Cup] helped draw the government’s attention to making sure it was a cause we don’t miss,” he added.

“One of the main considerations when the government looks at its list of major events, be it a Rugby World Cup, European Football Championships, obviously the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in 2027, is that everything is taking place or would take place outside the national Sports Campus.

“We offer the opportunity to bring the world’s second biggest sport, the big event on the National Sports Campus and I think we can bring that as a point of difference, probably to all other big sports.”

World-class facilities on the National Sports Campus already include the National Aquatics Center, while planning permission for a new velodrome at the site was granted earlier this month.

In November, Irish Sports Minister Jack Chambers said the Sport Ireland Campus should be “the home of Irish sport” and Deutrom says Cricket Ireland’s vision is in line with this.

Sold-out crowds of 8,000 watched Ireland’s match against India at Malahide last June

“The vision we have must align very closely with Sport Ireland and the Government’s vision for infrastructure on campus, which will be ‘world class’,” he said.

“Realistically we are not looking at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) of a 90,000 seater and probably even a 50,000 seater like the Aviva Stadium will be too ambitious.”

Deutrom pointed out that a capacity crowd of 8,000 attended the two Twenty20 internationals against India in Malahide last June.

“We sold out in 24 or 48 hours. We always wonder ‘what if we kept selling and how far we could get for our biggest games?’

“When you consider that the broadcast reach for those games worldwide was close to 200 million. Those are numbers that other sports can probably only dream of.

“It’s the biggest sport in the world for about 20 to 25% of the world’s population, so we’re a very, very important sport.

“And what we’re doing, in a sense, is using our global visibility to drive the sense of being an important sport here.”

‘More than 1 million euros a year spent on temporary facilities’

Cricket Ireland spends over £1 million annually to erect temporary facilities at their current international venues – Malahide, Stormont and Bready.

“If we could invest that back into people and programs and help our clubs develop their own infrastructure, it would be a much better use of our money,” added Deutrom.

“There’s also the environmental impact of trucks transporting the temporary equipment around the country.”

Deutrom says the volume of cricket at the international level, in both the men’s and women’s games at senior and youth levels, plus the various inter-provincial leagues, means current venues will still be needed for international matches.

“There are about 80 professional level matches that we play, so it is important to reassure our other stakeholders and venues across the country, be it Stormont, Malahide or Bready, that we will still need their facilities .”