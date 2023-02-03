Sports
Adelaide tries to take New Year’s Test from Sydney, Adelaide Oval, will it happen, Sydney Test, wet weather, latest, updates
South Australia has reportedly made a bold attempt to wrest the New Year’s Test from Sydney’s grasp and move it to the Adelaide Oval.
Bad weather has proved a frustrating hindrance to the Sydney Test for several years, but frustration reached boiling point this year during South Africa’s journey through Australia.
Look at Australia’s Tour of India. Every Test & ODI live & ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
The first two days of play at the Sydney Cricket Ground were briefly interrupted by weather delays, before the entire third day was washed out by the persistent downpour.
Such has been the influence of bad weather on the New Years Test, ABC meteorologist Thomas Saunders estimated that rain has affected Test cricket as much as 64 per cent of the time in Sydney over the past eight years.
With the negative discourse from both fans and some cricket analysts, this led South Australian Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas and the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) to come up with the idea of getting hold of the New Year’s Test and hosting it in Adelaide. according to The Sydney Morning Herald.
However, former Australian captain Michael Clarke, a proud New South Welshman, was unimpressed by the proposal.
Not going to happen, Clarke declared Big sports breakfast.
Can’t take Boxing Day away from the MCG and you can’t take New Year’s away from the SCG, (an) absolute no-brainer. The day that ends is the day Test Cricket ends in this country.
Their (Adelaide) test match is perfect, when they have it, under lights, it’s perfect, it works so well. Why would they want to change that?
Abbott Applauds Heat Dissipation DISASTER | 00:37
MORE COVERAGE
Unbelievable: Shock Finals locked up after the biggest upset in BBL history
Complete incompetence: The cricket world is erupting over farcical refereeing scenes
Hot water tap on the right! Sixers shines relentless broadcast after Heat roar
One of the driving factors behind Malinauska and the SACAs’ approach revolves around the strong turnout at the Adelaide Oval, regardless of the opponent.
During Australia’s two Tests against the West Indies to kick off the summer of cricket last year, just over 86,000 fans packed the Adelaide Oval, compared to 42,723 who attended the Perth Test.
As it stands, Adelaide will once again play host to an Australian test match against the West Indies, and the report claims it will take place over Australia Day weekend next year.
There are rumors that Adelaide will host another test match for the West Indies next summer, which will be two years in a row, Malinauskas said. ABC Radio Adelaide.
I think if those rumors have any substance, it’s pretty outrageous.
We are happy to support any proposal that piles up and produces a better outcome for the state’s economy.
Of course our policy for major events [are] in that respect it has already paid off.
Securing the New Year’s Test wouldn’t be the first time Malinauskas has made a big impression on the Australian sporting landscape after making the winning bid to host the AFL’s Gather Round where each team plays one round in Adelaide, similar to the NRL’s Magic Round.
The Pink Test in Sydney in the first week of the new year is as much a part of Australian cricket, and indeed Australian culture, as the Boxing Day Test is for Melbourne, said Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon.
Some of the greatest moments in Test history have been played out at the Sydney Cricket Ground in that first week of January and we see absolutely no reason to break with tradition and custom.
The Sydney Test has become synonymous with the McGrath Foundation through the highly successful Pink Test initiative. It also brings significant benefits to tourism in Sydney and the state of NSW.
Planning discussions around a summer are always ongoing between stakeholders, but Cricket Australia have given Cricket NSW no indication they are considering moving away from tradition.
Ultimately, we want what’s best for Australian cricket and the fans of our sport, but we firmly believe that moving a long-standing and successful piece of the calendar will not serve this purpose.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/the-damning-evidence-fuelling-sas-shock-bid-to-snatch-new-years-test-from-sydney/news-story/f70fbc0ebf2e69dabd6a88b48b8699d1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Adelaide tries to take New Year’s Test from Sydney, Adelaide Oval, will it happen, Sydney Test, wet weather, latest, updates
- US alleges Chinese spy balloon flew over sensitive military sites | Military News
- Warren Deutrom: Cricket Ireland boss says talks over new Dublin stadium are ‘serious’
- SDMA | Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in the Arts of South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Himalayan Region
- Worth the weight? Van Niekerk decides hands cricket modern dilemma
- Turkey supports Finland’s NATO bid, not Sweden’s: Erdogan
- If Bumrah won’t play Test Cricket’: the stern words of the Australian legend | Cricket
- Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over US, Pentagon says
- Microsoft Bings ChatGPT features will be faster and richer with GPT-4
- Shell’s Billions: Are the Oil Giant’s Profits ‘War Profits’?
- Sony Dualsense Edge PS5 Controller Review: Unparalleled Features
- RAF defends decision behind two-year tactical airlift capability gap, plans additional A400M purchases