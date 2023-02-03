Adelaide tries to take New Year’s Test from Sydney, Adelaide Oval, will it happen, Sydney Test, wet weather, latest, updates

South Australia has reportedly made a bold attempt to wrest the New Year’s Test from Sydney’s grasp and move it to the Adelaide Oval.

Bad weather has proved a frustrating hindrance to the Sydney Test for several years, but frustration reached boiling point this year during South Africa’s journey through Australia.

The first two days of play at the Sydney Cricket Ground were briefly interrupted by weather delays, before the entire third day was washed out by the persistent downpour.

Such has been the influence of bad weather on the New Years Test, ABC meteorologist Thomas Saunders estimated that rain has affected Test cricket as much as 64 per cent of the time in Sydney over the past eight years.

With the negative discourse from both fans and some cricket analysts, this led South Australian Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas and the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) to come up with the idea of ​​getting hold of the New Year’s Test and hosting it in Adelaide. according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

However, former Australian captain Michael Clarke, a proud New South Welshman, was unimpressed by the proposal.

Not going to happen, Clarke declared Big sports breakfast.

Can’t take Boxing Day away from the MCG and you can’t take New Year’s away from the SCG, (an) absolute no-brainer. The day that ends is the day Test Cricket ends in this country.

Their (Adelaide) test match is perfect, when they have it, under lights, it’s perfect, it works so well. Why would they want to change that?

One of the driving factors behind Malinauska and the SACAs’ approach revolves around the strong turnout at the Adelaide Oval, regardless of the opponent.

During Australia’s two Tests against the West Indies to kick off the summer of cricket last year, just over 86,000 fans packed the Adelaide Oval, compared to 42,723 who attended the Perth Test.

As it stands, Adelaide will once again play host to an Australian test match against the West Indies, and the report claims it will take place over Australia Day weekend next year.

There are rumors that Adelaide will host another test match for the West Indies next summer, which will be two years in a row, Malinauskas said. ABC Radio Adelaide.

I think if those rumors have any substance, it’s pretty outrageous.

We are happy to support any proposal that piles up and produces a better outcome for the state’s economy.

Of course our policy for major events [are] in that respect it has already paid off.

Securing the New Year’s Test wouldn’t be the first time Malinauskas has made a big impression on the Australian sporting landscape after making the winning bid to host the AFL’s Gather Round where each team plays one round in Adelaide, similar to the NRL’s Magic Round.

The Pink Test in Sydney in the first week of the new year is as much a part of Australian cricket, and indeed Australian culture, as the Boxing Day Test is for Melbourne, said Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon.

Some of the greatest moments in Test history have been played out at the Sydney Cricket Ground in that first week of January and we see absolutely no reason to break with tradition and custom.

The Sydney Test has become synonymous with the McGrath Foundation through the highly successful Pink Test initiative. It also brings significant benefits to tourism in Sydney and the state of NSW.

Planning discussions around a summer are always ongoing between stakeholders, but Cricket Australia have given Cricket NSW no indication they are considering moving away from tradition.

Ultimately, we want what’s best for Australian cricket and the fans of our sport, but we firmly believe that moving a long-standing and successful piece of the calendar will not serve this purpose.