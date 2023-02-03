Who is Sohail Khan? Everything you need to know about the Pakistani cricketer who made a controversial statement about Kohli





Sohail Khan has made a controversial statement about Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI ESSENTIALS Sohail Khan is in the spotlight for a controversial statement about Virat Kohli

The right-arm pacer took a five-fer in the 2015 World Cup match against India

Sohail last played for Pakistan in 2017 Pakistani cricketer Sohail Khan has been in the news for a controversial comment about Virat Kohli. Speaking to a YouTube channel, Sohail revealed that he was involved in a war of words with Virat Kohli during the 2015 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. He then revealed his shocking conversation with the former India captain. “Virat came. He said to me Aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. En itni baatein karte ho (You have just arrived and you speak so much). I was a test cricketer then. I had played test matches in 2006-2007. Then in between I got suffered a bruised knee which kept me out of action I said Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha (Son when you played Under-19 for India your father was a Test player) That’s how I said it. If you look closely, Misbah intervened and got mad at me. He asked me to shut up, Sohail said in the Nadir Ali Podcast. The right arm pacemaker has been trending on social media since his comments went viral. Since Sohail has not played many matches for Pakistan, not many Indians know him. Here we tell you all about Sohail Khan and his career. Sohail Khan made his test debut against Sri Lanka in February 2009. It was the same series where the attacking side was attacked by terrorists. Sohail’s ODI and T20I debuts came in 2008. Sohail’s claim that he was a Test cricketer when Virat Kohli played U-19 cricket is completely false. Kohli quickly made it into the Indian team after the U-19 World Cup and made his ODI debut in August 2008. Sohail’s Test debut came in February 2009. Sohail has never been a regular part of the Pakistan national team. He only played two exhibition games in the first three years of his career. His third Test came against England in August 2016. The Birmingham performance proved to be a memorable one as he picked up a five-for. Sohail famously did a push-up party as he left the court. Misbah-ul-Haq had started the trend with a century at Lord’s. Sohail has only played 6 test matches after that. His previous appearance in the red-ball format was in the Boxing Day Test match against Australia in 2016. Sohail only played five ODIs from 2008 to 2011. The 2015 World Cup match against India was his comeback match. It was a memorable comeback for the pacer as he grabbed a five-fer. He also fired Kohli. But Sohail’s exploits were in vain as Pakistan failed to pursue 301’s target. Sohail’s T20I debut came against Canada in 2008. His previous appearance in a T20I was against the Faf du Plessis led World XI side that toured Pakistan in 2017. Sohail continues to play domestic cricket but is nowhere near a national team recall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/who-is-sohail-khan-all-you-need-to-know-about-pakistani-cricketer-who-gave-controversial-statement-on-virat-kohli-article-97559798 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos