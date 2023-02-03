Premier I League cricket ends after a three-year hiatus





– The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) will throw off its Premiership I League fixtures on Friday with four games in the first round. The welcome return of domestic red ball cricket comes after it was halted prematurely in 2020 due to the pandemic, not played in 2021 for the same reason, and held back last year due to time constraints with clubs following the reopening of the domestic sport in February. Action resumes with Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC I) hosting Preysal at Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, Central Sports against Victoria in Felicity, Comets face QPCC II at Pierre Road Recreation Ground and PowerGen playing Clarke Road at Syne Village, penalty . The Premiership I will play seven rounds, with the first, fourth and seventh rounds being contested over three days. The other rounds are two-day matches. The official opening of the competition will begin at the Oval on Friday, with TTCB officials meeting the players from both rival clubs at that venue, from 12.30pm, for their 1pm game. At the TTCB’s launch of the 2023 calendar of events last December, President Azim Bassarath was delighted to welcome domestic red ball cricket back to the forefront. He believes his return could bode well for TT Red Force’s title hopes in the regional four-day tournament. Bassarath said: “If we want to compete in the regional four-day competition in the long term, we need to play three-day cricket. It’s simple math and we hope that from 2024 the Premiership I will play all seven matches over three days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “We hope the clubs are committed to making sure this happens. The clubs may not be supportive of the idea of ​​playing Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but the TTCB is responsible for preparing the players and the TT team teams to participate at a regional level and the responsibility stops with us.” “We have to do what we have to do to make sure the players are well prepared. We want to play more red ball cricket, so we are setting things up for that. Premier II North and South matches come out on Saturday. However, it remains a two-day competition. Today’s Premier I League matches QPCC I vs Preysal (Queen’s Park Oval) Central Sports vs. Victoria (Felicity) Comets vs. QPCC II (Pierre Road) PowerGen vs Clarke Road (Syne Village, Penalty)

