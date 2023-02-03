Sports
Premiers joust over SACA bid for Adelaide Oval to cheat Sydney’s New Year’s Test match
The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) has confirmed it has asked that Adelaide Oval be allowed to host the New Year’s Test match traditionally held in Sydney.
Most important points:
- The SA Cricket Association has written to Cricket Australia to express an interest in hosting the New Year’s Test match
- The New Year’s Test is traditionally held in Sydney
- The Prime Ministers of SA and NSW have commented on the offer
But New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet laughed the offer off in an exchange following today’s national cabinet meeting.
SACA president Will Rayner said the organization had written to Cricket Australia “to express interest in hosting the New Year’s Test match”.
“We believe that the Adelaide Test is the best on the Australian cricket calendar due to a number of factors including the weather on the pitch, the crowd and the economic benefit to Cricket Australia and accordingly should be given a premium spot every summer”, he said in a statement.
A Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed that the organization had “taken interest” in the New Year’s test ahead of a board meeting next week.
The bid comes after Adelaide Oval hosted the West Indies in December, a team that draws lesser crowds than most test playing sides and the stadium is rumored to host the Caribbean team again next summer.
“I think if those rumors have any substance, it’s pretty outrageous,” Mr Malinauskas said.
“So, look, I think the SACA is bringing their case to the attention and I’ve certainly been in contact with SACA and I’m happy to help where we can.”
‘Ridiculous idea,’ says Cricket NSW chief
The matches against the West Indies are scheduled for January, following a series against Pakistan in December.
This year, the third day of the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground against South Africa faded, and rain also delayed play on the first and second days.
Sydney has an average of nine days with more than 1 millimeter of rain in January, compared to just three days in Adelaide.
Mr Perrottet commented on the bid at a press conference with other state and territory leaders and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
“A five-day faded test in Sydney is much better than a five-day test in Adelaide,” he said.
‘I mean, because you spent five days in Adelaide at the end of it.’
Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said he saw “absolutely no reason to break with tradition and custom”, and could not foresee “by any means in the world that this Test is leaving Sydney”.
“I think it’s ridiculous that the New Year’s Test should go to Adelaide, when it’s such a big part of the culture of not only Australian cricket, but Australia’s culture, to have the Test here in Sydney. keep,” he said.
“I would say the Sydney Test holds a special place whatever the weather. Most of the memorable moments in Australian cricket over the past decade have been held at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
“I don’t think it’s another reason to move what is an important test match on our calendar.”
Loading
Mr Malinauskas, who was in Sydney yesterday, said he would support the SACA bid “if it promotes the situation in South Australia”.
“If we can get an economic result as a result of government advocacy, then we’re happy to be playing in that space, but I think it also goes without saying that, from a cricket fan’s perspective, Cricket Australia doesn’t have the SACA and Adelaide Oval as a matter of course,” he said.
He pointed out that the AFL had chosen South Australia to host the first Gather Round over New South Wales in April.
“They have looked at the evidence and facts and decided accordingly and we hope Cricket Australia will one day do the same,” he said.
Six of the AFL round matches are played at Adelaide Oval, with a further three at suburban and rural grounds.

