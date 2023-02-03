South Australia in a bold attempt to squeeze Sydney’s New Year’s test





That contrast has led to joint discussions on how to improve the spectator experience in Perth, especially to provide the public with greater freedom of movement, shade and hospitality, as is the case for SACA members. It could well lead to changes to the redevelopment plan for the WACA Ground to cater for test matches against opponents other than England and India. Meanwhile, the likely slot for the Perth Test is the first of the summer against Pakistan in mid-December. A New Year’s Eve test in Sydney in 2020. Credit:Getty Images Cricket Australia has shared the outline of next year’s international fixture with the states, likely by placing the Tests against Pakistan in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney before Brisbane and Adelaide host the West Indies from mid to late January. However, the lack of opportunity for match venues and states to advocate for better fixtures on the calendar has generated plenty of hackles, especially as the SACA and state government prepared to bid for the Sydney Test. We believe SACAs have a compelling case for Cricket Australia showing that our premium product deserves premium planning, SACA President Will Rayner said. The age and the Herald when asked about the offer. We really look forward to working with them to ensure this continues for our members. Loading A Malinauskas spokesperson declined to comment. Cricket Australia declined to comment. When SA secured the AFL round, Malinauskas made a comparison between Adelaide Oval crowds and those for Sydney sporting events. We get more people here to cricket for a test match at Adelaide Oval with our population compared to Sydney with their hordes, and footy is no different, said Malinauskas. Put the NRL on most weekends and it looks like a SANFL game, so we’re going to get a lot bigger crowds here and we’re proud of that. We applaud the competition, but of course the best team won. At the same time, states have been given financial projections for cricket over the next five years, taking into account the new $1.5 billion broadcast deal signed with Foxtel and Seven in January. Much of the additional money brought in by that deal is expected to flow into improved contracts for international, Big Bash League and state players, to cope with an increasingly competitive global market for cricket talent. But that need to inject extra money into the player pool could force state associations to live on annual benefits that don’t improve much, if at all, from the levels they were at in 2019, before COVID-19 forced several years of cuts. . State associations were actively discussing the prospect of amending the CA constitution to allow for a return to direct representation for each state on the CA board over the past three years, before the vote for change cooled during Henderson’s tenure. Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

