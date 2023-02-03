Sports
The Indian Fortress: World Record 25 Consecutive Home Cricket Runs Unbeaten | Cricket news
While Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli’s record for the highest score by an Indian batsman in T20Is, Team India recorded their 50th home win in the shortest form of the match, becoming the first team to reach that milestone.
Incredibly, as of September 2019, India has remained undefeated in a whopping 25 consecutive cricket series across all formats at home, which is also a world record.
TimesofIndia.com takes a look at some very interesting stats and trivia here after India’s massive 168-run victory on Wednesday, which also gave them a 2-1 series win:
# India’s stunning 168-run triumph over New Zealand is their biggest in terms of runs in Twenty20 Internationals, surpassing their 143-run victory over Ireland in Dublin (Malahide) on 29 June 2018.
# India’s above victory is the largest between the two test nations in terms of runs in Twenty20 Internationals, overturning Pakistan’s 143-run victory against West Indies at National Stadium, Karachi on 1 April 2018.
1/20
Shubman Gill’s first T20I ton helps India crush NZ to take series
Show captions
# With their 2-1 series victory, India has contested 25 consecutive unbeaten series in various formats in India as of September 2019 – a world record for most unbeaten consecutive series in international cricket played by any home team.
# The last time India lost a home series was a 2-3 defeat to Australia in ODIs in March 2019
#India’s win over New Zealand was also their 50th T20I win on Indian soil – the first team to accomplish the feat in T20I’s at home. The top five teams are India (50 wins), New Zealand (42 wins), South Africa (37 wins), Australia (36 wins) and West Indies (36 wins)
#New Zealand recorded their biggest defeat in terms of runs in T20Is, eclipsing the 103 run loss to Pakistan in Christchurch on 30 December 2010. These two losses are their only one of more than 100 runs in T20Is.
# India (234/4) have posted their highest total vs New Zealand in T20Is, surpassing 208 for six in Hamilton on 10th February 2019. In total, the said score is their fifth highest in this format – their highest is 260 for five against Sri Lanka in Indore on 22 December 2017.
# India’s total is the third highest of any team against New Zealand – the top two being Australia’s 245 for five in Auckland on 16 February 2018 and England’s 241 for three at Napier on 8 November 2019.
#New Zealand has posted their lowest total (68) against India in T20Is, eclipsing the 99 for eight in Lucknow on January 29, 2023.
A happy couple #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ https://t.co/btA8WTS9xd
— BCCI (@BCCI) 1675275839000
# Shubman Gill, at 23 years and 146 days, has become the youngest Indian batsman to reach a hundred in T20Is, surpassing Suresh Raina’s record. Raina was 23 years and 156 days old as she scored 101 off 60 balls in the ICC World Twenty20 match against South Africa in Gros Islet on 2 May 2010.
# With his outstanding first century in Twenty20 Internationals, Shubman Gill has become the fifth Indian batsman to record centuries in all three International formats – Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He has joined the distinguished company of Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli.
# Gill is the second youngest overall to complete the above series of hundreds of scores in various formats. Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad had completed the set at the age of 22 years and 127 days when he posted a hundred in a T20I against Bangladesh at Mirpur on 30 March 2014.
#Shubman, with his unbeaten hit of 126 off 63 balls, has set an Indian record for highest individual innings in T20Is, bettering Virat Kohli’s 122 not out against Afghanistan in Dubai on 8th September 2022. The said innings is the highest score by any batsman against New Zealand, surpassing Richard Levi’s 117 not off 51 balls for South Africa in Hamilton on 19 February 2012.
……! #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ https://t.co/130FFN6Xhr
— BCCI (@BCCI) 1675273915000
# In the first 32 days of January of this year, Shubman made 769 runs at an average of 76.90, including four hundred and fifty, in twelve innings with a superb success rate of 134.67. No other batsman has amassed more than 500 runs in various formats this year.
# Shubman Gill is the only batter to hit four hundred in various formats this year. His total of 26 sixes is the highest.
# Hardik Pandya (4/16) has put in his best bowling performance in T20Is – his third four-wicket haul.
# Hardik Pandya (30 runs plus 4 wickets for 16 runs) is the only Indian cricketer to double post over 30 runs and claim four wickets three times in the same T20I. His first two times came against England – 33 not away and 4 for 38 at Bristol on 8 July 2018 and 51 and 4 for 33 at Southampton on 7 July 2022. No other Indian all-rounder has achieved this feat even once.
Congratulations to #TeamIndia who register their biggest T20I win by a margin of runs https://t.co/c1tTveEvE6
— BCCI (@BCCI) 1675272185000
#Pandya has emulated Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh to accomplish the above all round feat as captain. Shakib delivered the feat against the West Indies in Mirpur on 20 December 2018. Only two other all-rounders from non-Test playing teams have achieved the accolade: Khawar Ali of Oman and Abhijit Venkatesh of Sweden.
# Shubman Gill deservedly received his first Man of the Match award in T20Is.
# Suryakumar Yadav has made three catches as a fielder in T20Is for the first time. He is the second Indian fielder to catch three times against New Zealand – the first was Arshdeep Singh at Mount Maunganui on 20 November 2022.
# Pandya (66 runs at an average of 33.00 and 5 wickets at 14.80) has received his second player of the series award – his first was against Australia in Australia in 2020-21.
# For the second time for India, all ten wickets in a Twenty20 International have been taken by speedsters – the first being against Pakistan in Dubai on 28 August 2022.
# Shubman Gill has been named Man of the Match for the first time in T20Is.
# Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya have shared a stand of 103 – India’s first century stand for fourth wicket vs New Zealand – their fourth for this wicket position in T20Is.
# Rahul Tripathi (44) has his highest score in T20Is, destroying the 35 against Sri Lanka in Rajkot on 7 January 2023.
# Lockie Ferguson has conceded 54 runs without taking a wicket – his worst performance in T20Is. Hamish Bennett (4-0-54-3 in Hamilton on January 29, 2020) and Ferguson share the dubious distinction of conceding the most runs against New Zealand against India in a T20I.
Statistics Courtesy: Rajesh Kumar
|
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/new-zealand-in-india/the-indian-fortress-world-record-25-straight-unbeaten-cricket-series-at-home/articleshow/97554702.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Indian Fortress: World Record 25 Consecutive Home Cricket Runs Unbeaten | Cricket news
- South Australia in a bold attempt to squeeze Sydney’s New Year’s test
- US Should Ban Cryptocurrencies, Berkshire’s Munger Says
- Premiers joust over SACA bid for Adelaide Oval to cheat Sydney’s New Year’s Test match
- Erdogan says Sweden cannot join NATO if Quran burning is allowed
- Premier I League cricket ends after a three-year hiatus
- Who is Sohail Khan? Everything you need to know about the Pakistani cricketer who made a controversial statement about Kohli
- Adelaide tries to take New Year’s Test from Sydney, Adelaide Oval, will it happen, Sydney Test, wet weather, latest, updates
- US alleges Chinese spy balloon flew over sensitive military sites | Military News
- Warren Deutrom: Cricket Ireland boss says talks over new Dublin stadium are ‘serious’
- SDMA | Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in the Arts of South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Himalayan Region
- Worth the weight? Van Niekerk decides hands cricket modern dilemma