The Indian Fortress: World Record 25 Consecutive Home Cricket Runs Unbeaten | Cricket news

TimesofIndia.com takes a look at some very interesting stats and trivia here after India’s massive 168-run victory on Wednesday, which also gave them a 2-1 series win:

1/ 20 Shubman Gill’s first T20I ton helps India crush NZ to take series Show captions Opener Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten 126 to help India reach the T20 international series against New Zealand with a landslide 168-run victory in Wednesday’s decider. Gill registered his maiden T20 century for India as he sent the team to 234-4 after they opted to bat first at the world’s largest cricket ground in Ahmedabad. Gill smashed the highest score of an Indian in T20I cricket, scoring 126* in just 63 balls to surpass Virat Kohli, who had hit 122* against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup last September. Indian bowlers bowled out the Kiwis for a paltry 66 in 12.1 overs for a 2-1 series win. The hosts had whitewashed the Kiwis in three one-day matches. The huge win was India’s largest ever in T20 internationals and the largest margin by runs in a match between two Test playing nations. India opted to bat first on a batting pitch and Gill continued his great form by hitting 12 fours and seven sixes in his 63-ball innings. Gill had also slashed the New Zealand bowling with a double hundred and a ton during the ODI series. Gill put down 103 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Hardik Pandya, who made 30 and then took four wickets with his pace bowling, at the 132,000 seat Narendra Modi Stadium. Off spinner Michael Bracewell struck early as he trapped Ishan Kishan lbw for one in the second over of the innings. Gill, 23, hit back with a flurry of bounds, including three in one over Blair Tickner. Rahul Tripathi joined the attack as the two scored 80 runs. Tripathi, making 22-ball 44, hit three sixes, including leg spinner Ish Sodhi, to hole out the next ball in another attempt to clear the ropes. Gill, who became only the fifth Indian batsman to record centuries on all three formats, found another offensive partner in Suryakumar Yadav who hit 24 off 13 balls as the two continued the attack. Tickner ended Suryakumar’s stay and Bracewell took a sharp catch midway through. But the unstoppable Gill shifted gears and lifted his 54-ball barrel by a border as he took off his helmet and roared. New Zealand got off to a terrible start to their mammoth chase as they lost their top four for just seven runs in three overs, while Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the second over of the innings. Suryakumar took two spectacular catches at the first slip of Pandya’s pace bowling to return Finn Allen, for three, and Glenn Phillips, for two. Speedy Tearaway Umran Malik bowled Bracewell for Daryl Mitchell, who made 35, and skipper Mitchell Santner tried to resist. Skipper Pandya led the bowling division with figures of 4/16, while Umran Malik (2/9), Shivam Mavi (2/12) and Arshdeep Singh (2/16) each scalped two wickets. India now enters the much-anticipated four test series against Australia, which begins in Nagpur on February 9.

When India secured a massive 168-run win in the third and final T20I in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, the Men in Blue broke multiple records – both team and individual.While Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli’s record for the highest score by an Indian batsman in T20Is, Team India recorded their 50th home win in the shortest form of the match, becoming the first team to reach that milestone.Incredibly, as of September 2019, India has remained undefeated in a whopping 25 consecutive cricket series across all formats at home, which is also a world record.# India’s stunning 168-run triumph over New Zealand is their biggest in terms of runs in Twenty20 Internationals, surpassing their 143-run victory over Ireland in Dublin (Malahide) on 29 June 2018.# India’s above victory is the largest between the two test nations in terms of runs in Twenty20 Internationals, overturning Pakistan’s 143-run victory against West Indies at National Stadium, Karachi on 1 April 2018.

# With their 2-1 series victory, India has contested 25 consecutive unbeaten series in various formats in India as of September 2019 – a world record for most unbeaten consecutive series in international cricket played by any home team.

# The last time India lost a home series was a 2-3 defeat to Australia in ODIs in March 2019

#India’s win over New Zealand was also their 50th T20I win on Indian soil – the first team to accomplish the feat in T20I’s at home. The top five teams are India (50 wins), New Zealand (42 wins), South Africa (37 wins), Australia (36 wins) and West Indies (36 wins)

#New Zealand recorded their biggest defeat in terms of runs in T20Is, eclipsing the 103 run loss to Pakistan in Christchurch on 30 December 2010. These two losses are their only one of more than 100 runs in T20Is.

# India (234/4) have posted their highest total vs New Zealand in T20Is, surpassing 208 for six in Hamilton on 10th February 2019. In total, the said score is their fifth highest in this format – their highest is 260 for five against Sri Lanka in Indore on 22 December 2017.

# India’s total is the third highest of any team against New Zealand – the top two being Australia’s 245 for five in Auckland on 16 February 2018 and England’s 241 for three at Napier on 8 November 2019.

#New Zealand has posted their lowest total (68) against India in T20Is, eclipsing the 99 for eight in Lucknow on January 29, 2023.

# Shubman Gill, at 23 years and 146 days, has become the youngest Indian batsman to reach a hundred in T20Is, surpassing Suresh Raina’s record. Raina was 23 years and 156 days old as she scored 101 off 60 balls in the ICC World Twenty20 match against South Africa in Gros Islet on 2 May 2010.

# With his outstanding first century in Twenty20 Internationals, Shubman Gill has become the fifth Indian batsman to record centuries in all three International formats – Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He has joined the distinguished company of Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli.

# Gill is the second youngest overall to complete the above series of hundreds of scores in various formats. Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad had completed the set at the age of 22 years and 127 days when he posted a hundred in a T20I against Bangladesh at Mirpur on 30 March 2014.

#Shubman, with his unbeaten hit of 126 off 63 balls, has set an Indian record for highest individual innings in T20Is, bettering Virat Kohli’s 122 not out against Afghanistan in Dubai on 8th September 2022. The said innings is the highest score by any batsman against New Zealand, surpassing Richard Levi’s 117 not off 51 balls for South Africa in Hamilton on 19 February 2012.

# In the first 32 days of January of this year, Shubman made 769 runs at an average of 76.90, including four hundred and fifty, in twelve innings with a superb success rate of 134.67. No other batsman has amassed more than 500 runs in various formats this year.

# Shubman Gill is the only batter to hit four hundred in various formats this year. His total of 26 sixes is the highest.

# Hardik Pandya (4/16) has put in his best bowling performance in T20Is – his third four-wicket haul.

# Hardik Pandya (30 runs plus 4 wickets for 16 runs) is the only Indian cricketer to double post over 30 runs and claim four wickets three times in the same T20I. His first two times came against England – 33 not away and 4 for 38 at Bristol on 8 July 2018 and 51 and 4 for 33 at Southampton on 7 July 2022. No other Indian all-rounder has achieved this feat even once.

#Pandya has emulated Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh to accomplish the above all round feat as captain. Shakib delivered the feat against the West Indies in Mirpur on 20 December 2018. Only two other all-rounders from non-Test playing teams have achieved the accolade: Khawar Ali of Oman and Abhijit Venkatesh of Sweden.

# Shubman Gill deservedly received his first Man of the Match award in T20Is.

# Suryakumar Yadav has made three catches as a fielder in T20Is for the first time. He is the second Indian fielder to catch three times against New Zealand – the first was Arshdeep Singh at Mount Maunganui on 20 November 2022.

# Pandya (66 runs at an average of 33.00 and 5 wickets at 14.80) has received his second player of the series award – his first was against Australia in Australia in 2020-21.

# For the second time for India, all ten wickets in a Twenty20 International have been taken by speedsters – the first being against Pakistan in Dubai on 28 August 2022.

# Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya have shared a stand of 103 – India’s first century stand for fourth wicket vs New Zealand – their fourth for this wicket position in T20Is.

# Rahul Tripathi (44) has his highest score in T20Is, destroying the 35 against Sri Lanka in Rajkot on 7 January 2023.

# Lockie Ferguson has conceded 54 runs without taking a wicket – his worst performance in T20Is. Hamish Bennett (4-0-54-3 in Hamilton on January 29, 2020) and Ferguson share the dubious distinction of conceding the most runs against New Zealand against India in a T20I.

Statistics Courtesy: Rajesh Kumar