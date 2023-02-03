Cricket-Pacer Jamieson returns to New Zealand squad for tests in England





(Reuters) Kyle Jamieson has been named in the New Zealand squad for the two Test series against England later this month. The towering 28-year-old has been one of New Zealand’s best pace bowlers in recent years, taking 72 wickets in 16 games since his debut in 2020. He missed the final Test against England in June last year and returned home after sustaining a back injury in the second game at Trent Bridge and playing no part in their pursuit. Kyle is a very determined character with a strong desire to play international cricket for New Zealand, said coach Gary Stead. Since he was forced off the field in Nottingham it has been very clear to him that he wants to get his body right to return. He has made good progress since returning to professional cricket with Auckland and will have the chance to play some long cricket (against) England in their warm-up match next week at Seddon Park. Wicket-keeper batsman Tom Blundell and fast bowler Matt Henry both finished the tour of Pakistan with injuries, but are expected to be fully fit for the home series which begins with a pink-ball day-night test in Tauranga from 16-20 February. Spinner Ish Sodhi also retains his place after finishing the Pakistan tour as the leading wicket taker with 13 wickets, but Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips miss out on the 14-man squad. NEW ZEALAND SQUAD Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Toby Davis)

