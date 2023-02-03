Court rejects plea of ​​guilt of Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios in assault case





MELBOURNE, Australia Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty to assault on Friday at a court hearing in Canberra, the Australian capital and his hometown. But soon after, the court dismissed the charges. Kyrgios, 27, faced a maximum prison sentence of two years for pushing his former romantic partner, but pleaded for the charges to be dismissed, citing his history of mental health problems. He withdrew that offer after the court heard evidence that he was not suffering from a significant depressive illness. His lawyer then called for the conviction to be set aside on the grounds that it would cause Mr Kyrgios more harm than an ordinary defendant. The magistrate agreed, effectively dismissing the charges and allowing Mr. Kyrgios to walk away with no conviction or criminal record. The seriousness of the case was low, the magistrate, Beth Campbell, said, adding that she did not think the tennis star was likely to offend again.

The unexpected turn of events in the packed courtroom stemmed from an altercation in January 2021, in which Mr Kyrgios was accused of shoving Chiara Passari, his former partner, during a dispute when she tried to prevent him from leaving in an Uber. The couple broke up shortly after the alleged incident and then reconciled. Ms. Passari, an Australian model, did not file a police report until they broke up again in December 2021. In a post on Instagram after the hearing, Mr. Kyrgios appealed to the court for dismissing the charges, citing mental health issues at the time of the incident and thanking his friends, family and new partner, Costeen Hatzi. I was not in a good place when this happened, and I reacted to a difficult situation in a way that I deeply regret, he said. I know I wasn’t okay, and I’m truly sorry for the pain I caused. Mental health is tough, he said, adding: I now intend to focus on recovering from injury and moving forward in the best way possible.

Common assault, the charge against Mr Kyrgios, is the least serious charge in Australia and indicates that the victim immediately experienced unlawful violence, or the threat thereof, but no bodily harm. Ms. Passari had reported shoulder pain and a scraped knee after the altercation. Known for his outbursts on and off the field and for his lively, magnetic style of play, Mr. Kyrgios has become something of a folk hero in his native Australia because his behavior pushed boundaries. On Friday, he had arrived at court on crutches after recently undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. Last month he waited for a warm welcome on home soil during the Australian Open, the first major tennis tournament of the year. He withdrew just over 24 hours before his scheduled first round match due to a knee injury, which resulted in the surgery.

