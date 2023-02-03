Will England defend their Cricket World Cup crown?





England ended the standalone ODI series against South Africa with a swing, but the Proteas got the last laugh by claiming a 2-1 win. Double defeats in Bloemfontein meant victory in Kimberley was but a consolation for two-time world champions England, who have now gone four ODI series without a win. With a few months to go until they defend their World Cup title in India in the autumn, we take a look at their prospects. Is it all doom and gloom? No. Scheduling conflicts and injuries meant England were unable to call up their best XI, a recurring theme since their 2019 World Cup victory. Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone were all unavailable, with Ben Duckett and Harry Brook thrown into the coal mine. Brook in particular didn't hurt his chances, while it was encouraging to see Jofra Archer back in an England shirt after a 22-month absence. He will probably keep getting better if he stays fit. Any positives from this series? A lot. Jason Roy returned to form with a century, though he followed that up with two single-digit scores. Dawid Malan could put pressure on Roy after rising alongside Jos Buttler to save England from 14 for three on Wednesday. Archer reminded everyone what he is capable of in the same match at six for 40 helping England end a five match losing streak and Olly Stone bowled at a fast pace and looked menacing in the middle overs. Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran were also reliable. How did the players rate? Jason Roy: 7, Dawid Malan: 8, Ben Duckett: 4, Harry Brook: 6, Jos Buttler: 9, Moeen Ali: 7, Sam Curran: 7, David Willey: 5, Chris Woakes: 5, Adil Rashid: 7, Olly Stone: 7, Jofra Archer: 8, Reece Topley: 4. Does England need Ben Stokes for the World Cup? The short answer is: yes. In England's last two World Cup finals, Stokes has been the firing pin, getting his side over the line with either a hook or a crook. But as it stands, he's simply not available in the format due to the increasing demand for his time. He could reverse his pre-World Cup ODI retirement and be welcomed with open arms by Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott. But had Stokes been available in ODIs, it is unlikely he would have made the trip to South Africa due to the proximity of the New Zealand Test series, which starts in a few weeks. How is England preparing for the World Cup? It's too early to tell, of course, but next month's white-ball tour of Bangladesh, where the fields could resemble India's, may provide some clues. It will be England's last ODI games until September when they put the finishing touches to their side. Several fringe players choose to skip the tour for financial or family reasons, so there is plenty of opportunity for those who travel. Are there still places available? England's options tick a lot of boxes. Stokes' absence might make them a batting all-rounder, while they could use a reliable back-up spinner for Rashid. But otherwise, cutting the World Cup squad down to 15 players could be a headache for Buttler and Mott given the embarrassment of wealth they have in the batting department. If Archer, Stone and Wood stay fit, they'll have a quick attack to harass any batting line-up. There is also a lot of experience by the squad with over 50 World Cup winners Roy, Buttler, Moeen, Woakes and Rashid in South Africa. While England's recent results paint a modest picture, there are plenty of positives.

