Women’s cricket awaits the birth of a superpower with play taking off in India

NEW DELHI, Feb. 2 (Reuters) – Women’s cricket looks poised to emerge from the imposing shadow of the men’s game in India, with the rest of the world bracing for the birth of a powerhouse in the sport.

While male players have long enjoyed rock star status in the cricket mad land, their female counterparts have had to fight hard to be taken seriously.

However, their struggle is finally starting to pay off and 15 years after the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a full-fledged women’s T20 tournament will kick off in March.

Crucially, Indian business found it financially sensible to invest in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already earned nearly $690 million from franchise and media rights sales, and the revenue stream will be further boosted when a title sponsor comes on board later this month.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur called the competition a “game changer” for women’s cricket in the country, building on the growing enthusiasm for the female game among Indian fans.

That enthusiasm was evident in the T20 home series against Australia in December, which the tourists won 4-1.

The opener at DY Patil Stadium attracted over 25,000 spectators, while over 47,000 showed up for the second match at the same venue on the outskirts of Mumbai.

While Australia has dominated women’s cricket for the past two decades, India already has a solid foundation, winning the inaugural Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa on Sunday.

“It’s just the beginning,” said skipper Shafali Verma after they beat England in the final at Potchefstroom.

“Women’s cricket may not become more popular than men’s cricket in India, but we can certainly hope to match them.”

EXCITEMENT AND WORRY

For the rest of the cricketing world, excitement over the winning potential for leading players in the WPL is tempered by concerns over a replication of India’s already exaggerated power in the men’s game.

“There is a fear among many players that once the women’s IPL kicks off, India is going to dominate world cricket,” Pune-born former Australia captain Lisa Sthalekar told Cricinfo.

However, the sport’s global governing body, the International Cricket Council, couldn’t be happier.

“India will continue to be at the forefront of many women’s cricket initiatives,” ICC general cricket manager Wasim Khan told media outlets on Wednesday.

“The values ​​put in place for those (WPL) teams just reiterate how valuable and how important women’s cricket is and how it is perceived by the potential investors.”

Khan said the WPL would bring about a transformation of the entire women’s game in the years to come.

“We’re very confident that what’s happening in India has been a catalyst in trying to really take the game to an even higher level,” he added.

“The combination of us working with the cricket boards, we certainly believe that five years from now the landscape is going to look very, very different.”

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; adaptation by Nick Mulvenney and Peter Rutherford

