Regina’s teen hopes the Australian Open is just one of many tennis experiences to come

Keegan Rice was only five years old when his parents put him in a teaching tennis program.

He’s been swinging a racket ever since. Now he has made his debut on the biggest tennis stage, having recently played at the Australian Open.

The 16-year-old Regina tennis player, who is currently the reigning Canadian junior champion, said he immediately fell in love with the game.

“I just thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play with my parents more on the weekends and just bring in as much as I can.”

Rice’s parents enrolled him in camp at the Lakeshore Tennis Club the summer after that first class. That fall, his first coach, Denise Fernandez, invited him to the Tennis Saskatchewan program.

“There was just something about him,” said Fernandez, director of tennis for Tennis Saskatchewan. “His ability to see the ball and time the ball, especially at that age, surpassed any other kid in his group.”

He excelled despite being young and small.

“I think his racquet was almost as big as he was, so he was walking and dragging his racquet a little bit at times,” she said.

Regina’s Keegan Rice, 16, is the reigning Canadian Junior Boys Champion and has recently returned from playing at the Australian Open. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC News)

Not only did Rice become Canada’s junior boys’ champion, in January he made his debut at the Australian Open, one of the sport’s four annual major tournaments, in the junior boys’ singles and doubles events.

He said taking the field at the Aussie Open was a surreal experience.

“I got to play my first round of doubles on Court 3, it was in an arena,” he said. “We played against Australians, the fans were loud and the atmosphere was just electric.”

He said he was more excited than nervous.

“I was ready to play. I knew I was just going to do my best.”

Keegan Rice, 16, plans to play in both junior and pro events in the coming months. (Tennis Saskatchewan)

Rice won neither his singles nor his doubles, but said he had gained a lot of experience.

“I’ll know how to really deal with all the feelings next time. I think there’s still a lot to learn.”

Fernandez said Rice’s greatest strength is his mental toughness and competitiveness.

“We don’t have all the resources like every other province in Canada,” she said. “But he’s got that mental part where you know he’s going to give it his all and find ways to win.”

Rice has played in Canada, the US and Mexico, but said the Aussie Open had a different vibe.

“It was such a professional environment. I was more secluded, away from the fans and I felt like a real professional,” he said.

“In the changing rooms, just in the gym, you’re surrounded by [the top players in the game] often, so you should act almost like that and not be a fan even if you wanted to.”

WATCH|16-year-old tennis phenom Regina plays at Australian Open: The 16-year-old tennis phenom from Canada says playing the Australian Open was a surreal experience Keegan Rice is the reigning Canadian junior champion. The 16-year-old Regina tennis player has just returned from his first Australian Open.

Rice was recently named Saskatchewan’s Youth Male Athlete of the Year.

His Lakeshore tennis club mate Teah Chavez was named Youth Female Athlete of the Year.

Chavez has committed to play for the Ohio State University women’s tennis team next season.

Fernandez said younger players now have role models in Rice and Chavez.

“The little ones, they all know who they are and want to come see them,” Fernandez said. “And our older kids in probably the highest training group are so excited when they come back because sometimes they’re going to hit it.”

Keegan Rice, 16, returns to Montreal to the National Training Center to hone his skills. (Tennis Saskatchewan)

Rice will soon return to train at the National Training Center in Montreal.

He will play in junior tournaments along with some professional men’s tournaments.

“Depending on my results, I’ll see where I can go,” he said. “Maybe I’ll go to California or play my next tournament in France.”

Trying to juggle a tennis career while still in high school is a lot.

“I’m due to graduate soon. Unfortunately I missed it in Australia. It’s just been a busy life for me, especially the past few months, but I’m enjoying it,” said Rice.

“I live and do exactly what I like, playing tennis every day.”