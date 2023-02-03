



The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) held a Gender and Diversity (GEDI) meeting in Durban to discuss the importance of promoting gender and diversity in their organization. The meeting represented a major step forward in the organisation’s commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity within the sport. ITTF officials in attendance included ITTF President, Petra Srling, ITTF Executive Vice President responsible for Protocol and Governance, Wahid Oshodi, and ITTF’s newly appointed Gender & Diversity Commissioner, Hajera Kajee. Act as a platform to discuss the goals and initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of equality within table tennis, the officials who shared with each other, the positives but also the areas for improvement that the federation should work on to achieve their goal reaches. At this inaugural GEDI meeting, ITTF Chair, Petra Srling, highlighted the board’s intention to adopt a plan on gender and diversity, while changing the title of the Commissioner for Gender Equality to the Commissioner for Gender and Diversity, which reflects the importance of both pillars. This is a great first step towards renewed efforts by the ITTF to move in the right direction on gender and diversity in table tennis. Today’s meeting will initiate a positive change and I thank Hajera Kajee for her work in this aspect of our sport and I express my appreciation to Wahid Oshodi for being a part of this as our goal is that this has an effect on the Constitution of the ITTF Petra Srling In addition to sharing on the importance of promoting equal opportunities and an inclusive environment for all members, regardless of gender or cultural background, to participate in and contribute to the sport, Commissioner Hajera Kajee also added that, It is also very important that this promotion of diversity and equality applies to all aspects of the sport, such as administration, coaching, umpires and player development. Sport should be as inclusive as possible. We should also focus on showing everyone the value and potential of a diverse and equal environment. Considering the IOC’s five areas of focus (participation, leadership, safe sport, portrayal and resource allocation), the meeting discussed the current status of gender and diversity in the ITTF. Despite the need for further progress, positive changes have been made, such as equal prize money for both men and women, gender balance among technical officers, and the Athletes Commission being co-chaired by a man and a woman. The Commissioner for Gender and Diversity will work closely with various stakeholders to ensure that sport is accessible and welcoming to all and promotes a culture of diversity and respect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asoif.com/news/ittf-takes-steps-towards-gender-equality-table-tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

