Andrew Strauss urges ‘softening’ of locker room chatter in men’s cricket | Cricket news
Sir Andrew Strauss, during his Marylebone Cricket Club Cowdrey Lecture, urged Lord’s to leave behind the “locker room talk” that has hit the sport hard in recent years.
Strauss, who recently conducted a high-performance review of cricket in this country, used his speech to emphasize the importance of the spirit of cricket commonly associated with the late Lord Cowdrey of Tonbridge.
Former England captain Strauss admitted macho behavior in the dressing rooms sometimes verged on bullying and insisted the approach should be watered down in 2023 in reference to events in Yorkshire, where Azeem Rafiq faced racist abuse. harassment and harassment that left the former spinner suicidal.
“Perhaps more importantly, the spirit of cricket should guide modern players and I am now speaking mainly of the men’s game in an area that invades neither the prying eyes of the media nor the feverish adoration of the fans: the dressing room,” said Strauss. on Wednesday.
“As we move forward together as a game with players of different genders, races, creeds and beliefs coming together, the traditional macho, hierarchical, perhaps sometimes almost ‘bullying’ locker room banter will have to be softened into a culture that is more tolerant, understanding, welcoming and embracing differences.
“The events of the last 18 months, whether from Yorkshire or elsewhere, have shown that we have a lot of work to do in this area, but the spirit of cricket demands it.”
McCullum and Stokes ‘redefining’ cricket
Strauss believes Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes helped “redefine what the game of cricket is really about” with their approach to Test matches.
England head coach McCullum and captain Stokes have changed the fortunes of the men’s national team since being appointed in May.
They have encouraged an attacking style of play, helping England win nine of their last 10 Test matches, having won one in 17 before the duo were appointed.
“The coming together of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes last May has shifted the game of Test cricket from its foundations and has raised some fundamental questions about the age-old accepted truths of the Test format,” said Strauss.
“What these two extraordinary leaders of men – aided in no small part by Rob Key as Director of Cricket – have done is redefine what the game of cricket is really about.”
Strauss believes that the traditional format of the international game will always have a future, despite the rise of shorter formats.
International Cricket Council president Greg Barclay was criticized last summer for suggesting there could be a reduction in test matches in the near future due to the rise of domestic franchise leagues.
Strauss admits there could be some changes to the schedules in the future, but insists large test series are “going nowhere”.
“It is inevitable that some old institutions will start to come apart at the seams, including some debt-ridden national governing bodies and professional clubs,” said the former England Test captain.
Their role and purpose in the game may need to be redefined and clarified over time.
“In addition, bilateral cricket as we see it today is likely to be squeezed into one particular shape or form.
“Is that a problem? Only if we cling too tightly to how it’s always been.
“I firmly believe that the Test series that capture our imaginations today – the ones we really look forward to – are going nowhere.”
Strauss also believes that competitions such as the ECB’s Hundred grow the cricket audience and allow people from different backgrounds to take part in the sport.
He added: “If you allow yourself to hold on to the statement that the aim of the game is to bring different people together, whether they’re playing or watching, and for cricket to be taught and connected, then the rise of franchise cricket certainly a success one of the great steps forward.
“The truth is that cricket has never been more popular or diverse.”
