Men’s Tennis Ready for the Louisiana Winter Classic





LAFAYETTE, LA. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s tennis team is on its way to Lafayette, La. For the weekend to take on the Louisiana Winter Classic. Despite some late changes to participating teams due to winter storms causing travel issues, the six-team event will still positively challenge the Vaqueros as they continue to prepare for conference play. In addition to UTRGV and the host Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, competing teams include Nicholls, Southern Miss, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Tyler Junior College. The Vaqueros (3-4) will face a new enemy at Tyler Junior College on Friday at 11am. UTRGV will fight Southern Miss on Saturday at 10 a.m. Both games are played on the Cajun Courts and follow a regular doubles match format with full doubles and singles. “If you’re in the area, come and support. We’ve got a good group of guys. We’re going to be loud, it’s going to be a lot of fun and there’s a lot of good tennis to watch this weekend.” UTRGV men’s tennis head coach Nathan Robinson said. “It’s a great tournament. We have a good group of teams to get us ready for the season.” Tyler Junior College is a perennial force in NJCAA Division I men’s tennis, winning three national championships in the past five seasons. UTRGV sophomore Karl Krolo can share his knowledge of TJC as he helped his former school, Seward County Community College, win the national title in 2022 and clinch an individual national championship with a win over Tyler’s Jakob Mosvold in the No. 5 singles flight. UTRGV is 0-3 against Southern Miss dating back to 2015 but the two teams played a close game when they last met in 2019 as Southern Miss took the 4-3 win. The Golden Eagles (1-1) have not played a game since January 15 due to inclement weather affecting their schedule, while the Vaqueros had a busy and productive first month with seven competitive games. “We had a good first month of the year. We let one slip against Lamar, but we’re hungry to get back at it. Looking to continue growing, keep fighting and keep working on what we talked about.” about in practice,” Robinson said. The Vaqueros get the chance to watch and learn about/from the teams they won’t be facing either. Junior Emily Burnel said he is excited to see rival TAMUCC, which will face UTRGV in three weeks. UTRGV is focused on attacking the Louisiana Winter Classic with an aggressive mindset. “We just have to trust our game, our team and ourselves,” said Burnel. “We just have to take every game seriously and get the job done and if you can finish the game then go for the point.” Support UTRGV Men’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

