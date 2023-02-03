How Ruud followed in the footsteps of Nadal, Thiem | ATP tour





Netflix Breakpoint recorded Casper Ruud’s clay-court performance during the 2022 season, culminating in his meeting with Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros final. Court Philippe Chatrier was a suitable venue for the Norwegian’s first major final, played on a surface on which he has won eight of his nine ATP Tour titles. Ruud won his first tour-level trophy in Buenos Aires in 2020 and then broke into the Top 10 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings behind five titles in 2021, including four on clay. In 2022, he climbed to a career high of No. 2 in the world with a large helping of hard court success. While he won three more titles on sand last season, Ruud also reached major finals in Miami, the US Open and the Nitto ATP Finals to showcase his top-level hard court credentials. Check out Ruud’s Breakpoint Player profile Speaking to the ATP Tour in late 2021 – a year in which he won three consecutive clay court titles in July – Ruud discussed his confidence on clay and hard courts. “I don’t have many doubts about my hard court skills, but it’s definitely not as good as maybe my clay court game,” he said. “But of course it’s something I’m working on.” Fortunately for the Norwegian, he had two elite examples of players who could translate early clay-court successes to other surfaces: Nadal and Dominic Thiem. “Nadal is the perfect example and I think Thiem is a bit too,” he said. “I think the general media has viewed both Nadal and Thiem as great clay-court specialists, and Nadal has even won twice at Wimbledon. It just proves that it’s possible for the heavy topspin players to play well on the surface. “[Nadal] is a type of player that I have looked up to for years and will try to learn from when it comes to this transition from clay to hard court.” You May Also Like: Getting to Know Netflix Break Point Star Casper Ruud Ruud studied well and followed the success of both Nadal and Thiem with his 2022 campaign. The next step for the Norwegian is to match the pair by becoming champions at the ATP Masters 1000 and Grand Slam levels.

