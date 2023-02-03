Cleveland State Women’s Tennis Travels to Bowling Green; Hosts Butler This Weekend Athletics





CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Cleveland State women’s tennis team returns to action this weekend with two games, traveling to Bowling Green on Friday, February 3 and receiving Butler on Sunday, February 5. Contest #6 | at Bowling Green | Friday February 3 | 1:00 pm

Contest #7 | Butler | Sunday February 5 | 10:00 am Last timeout…

The Vikings took three wins and improved to 4-1 in the young season. Cleveland State opened the weekend with a 6-1 victory over Duquesne, before taking a doubleheader sweep over Eastern Michigan (4-3) and Ashland (7-0). Vicario named #HLTennis Singles Player of the Week

After winning 3-0 in No. 1 singles, sophomore Oihane Vicario was named Horizon League Singles Player of the Week. It was Cleveland State’s second week in a row to bring home the honor, while marking Vicario’s sixth career honor. Last weekend, Vicario pulled off a 6-4, 7-5 win at Duquesne before posting a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 decision against Eastern Michigan to clinch the 4-3 game for the Vikings. She also earned a 6-3, 6-2 against Ashland. …Men & Yauch also perfect of the week

In addition to Oihane Vicario, Sima Heren and Bethany Yauch also posted perfect 3-0 singles records last weekend, Yauch at No. 2 singles and Heren at No. 4. With her three wins, Yauch now has 11 singles wins of the year, one of two Vikings who have had double-digit wins so far this season (Vevere – 12). Vikings With The Colon

So far this spring, Cleveland State has earned double points in all five of its games. Entering week three of dual match play, Ella Franz and Tereze Vevere have a perfect 5-0 record this spring while standing at 8-0 on the year. Overall, Cleveland State has won 11 of its 14 completed doubles games for the year. Durham makes Cleveland State debut

Avery Durham made her Cleveland State debut in the 7-0 sweep over Ashland, the last timeout, playing in both singles and doubles. Durham, who switched at the start of the semester, picked up a 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles with Filippa Frogner and recorded a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 6 singles. Is Cleveland on the MMTP

Sunday’s game against Butler is the fourth of only nine home games at the Medical Mutual Tennis Pavilion for Cleveland State this year. So far this season, the Vikings are undefeated in the MMTP, with a 3-0 record through the first two weeks.

