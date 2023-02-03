Boys’ hockey notebook: The return of native sons Pavit Mehra and Dylan Mansur from junior hockey has led Hopkinton to an 11-3 start

Both played as freshmen for former coach Chris MacPherson, with Mehra setting the program record for points by a freshman. Hopkinton lost in the Division 3 state finals, but Mehra returned as a sophomore for Hopkinton’s COVID-shortened season. Mansur, meanwhile, chose to attend Boston Hockey Academy.

He has a presence about him, a positive presence, that really helps in our lineup. Hopkinton boy hockey coach Scott Hayes, on high scoring senior forward Pavit Mehra

Mansur was back with Hopkinton as a junior, but played juniors with the Islanders Hockey Club. Mehra, who has taken online courses through Laurel Springs since fifth grade and boasts a GPA of 3.55, was still homeschooled while playing in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) for the South Shore Kings and later the Boston Junior Bruins. Mansur skated for the Junior Bruins in the fall.

Before and after working at Stop It Goaltending, Mehra frequently crossed paths with Hiller captaincy Joe Carranzaone of his neighbours, and Charlie purpura.

Mehra and Mansur saw an opportunity to string together wins with a squad of 12 seniors and thought hard about teaming up for Hopkinton for one final season.

Hopkinton senior forward Pavit Mehra (above) said he and classmate Dylan Mansur (not pictured), who both played junior hockey for a year outside Hopkinton, believed they could make a difference if they returned to play as seniors for the Hillers, starting with 11-3. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

We thought we could make a difference if we joined, Mansur said. It took a lot of talking, it would be one of us doing it or neither of us.

Mehra added, we sat down and said are we going to do this? We agreed as we both [did] it, and everyone comes back, we would be willing to do that [come back]. We had a good group come back so we would stay another year.

The results have been palpable. With great anticipation and slick work manipulating the space, Mehra has scored 25 goals and 20 assists in 14 games. Mansur anchors the blueline and keeps opponents at bay with smooth hips and a powerful stick check.

In the year away from the Hillers, Mehra put on 30 pounds of muscle. He started skating at age 2 and ventured onto a neighbor’s backyard rink with buckle-up skates. With encouragement from Larue Renfroeowner of New England Sports Center, a two-story, eight-skating rink in Marlborough, Mehra played for the Demons Hockey Club and Minuteman Flames.

Hopkinton senior captain Joe Carrazza (left), who put defensive pressure on Norwood’s Sam Lally (right), as a neighbor of Pavit Mehra, may have had some influence on his decision to return to play for Hopkinton this season. Mehra ranks as the team’s scoring leader with 25 goals and 20 assists in 14 games. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Sophomore Hopkinton boys hockey coach Scott Hayes praised Mehra’s leadership, on and off the ice.

He has a presence about him, a positive presence, that really helps in our lineup, Hayes said. He gives the boys someone to look up to and someone, someone who does things the right way, as an example.

The Hillers have beaten opponents, 77-24, and are having fun playing a dynamic style, with the players playing joyfully for each other and their hometowns.

He said, “Dad, I’m going to be a senior one day,” he recalled Sumet Mehra, Pavits father. There’s just something about playing for your city. This time will not come back.

Ice pieces

Only two teams in Massachusetts remain unscathed in the losing streak: Lynnfield (12-0-1) and Essex Tech (14-0-1), a pair of Division 3 contenders.

On Wednesday night, Essex Tech trailed 3-2 in the Northeast in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference game for the junior forward Logan Casey scored a pair of goals in the third period to keep the good times rolling for the seventh-year varsity team.

Led by Mark Leonard, longtime Peabody coach (24 seasons) and 2021 Massachusetts State Hockey Coaches Association (MSHCA) Hall of Fame inductee, Essex Tech may be just beginning to realize its potential. The team’s top five scorers are underclassmen, including Casey (14 goals, 22 assists for 36 points) and sophomore center Brady Leonardthe coach’s son, who checks in with 16-1935 totals.

They chose hard work and the team aspect, said Mark Leonard. The bottom line is that they are quite talented.

Leonard, in his fourth season behind the bench, led the Hawks to their first state tournament victory last winter, a 1-0 victory over Bedford in the Round of 32, as well as a state vocational championship. A number of Essex Tech players have skated together for years, products of the North Shore Coyotes youth program, with Leonard as coach.

Somerset Berkley (12-1) suffered his first loss on Wednesday, 3-2 vs. Dartmouth, becoming the last team south of the Mass. Turnpike that lost this winter.

Paul Todesca Jr. and the Xaverian hockey team are once again leading a Hockey Fights Cancer weekend at the Canton Ice House. The sixth annual event will feature five games headlined by the Hawks hosting St. Johns Prep in a rematch of last year’s Division 1 state finals.

Todesca Jr., an assistant coach under Dave backbone at Xaverian, is executive director of the Reo Todesca Memorial Foundation, named in honor of his mother who passed away in December 2017 from lung cancer. Over the past five years, the foundation has raised more than $250,000 to fight cancer.

The event kicks off Friday night, when the Curry College men host Salve Regina at 7 p.m. for four games on Saturday: Stoughton vs. Old Rochester (girls), 1 p.m.; Curry vs. University of New England (women), 3 p.m.; Xaverian vs. St. Johns Prep, 5:10 p.m.; and Westwood vs. Medfield (boys), 7:10 p.m

Go to to make a donation to the Reo Todesca Memorial Foundation www.reosfoundation.org/donate.

Games to watch

Saturday, Nantucket vs. Marthas Vineyard (at Marthas Vineyard Arena, 2 p.m.) With the expected Arctic conditions, the teams might be able to skate across Nantucket Sound in a vital battle for the Cape & Islands Lighthouse.

Saturday, St. Johns Prep vs. Xaverian (at Canton Ice House, 5:10 PM) The Catholic Conference rivals meet for the second time this season after battling in the Division 1 state final at TD Garden last March; following their victory at Causeway Street, the Eagles defeated the Hawks 4–1 on January 18 at Hathorne.

Sunday, Hingham vs. Reading and Arlington vs. Belmont (on OBrien Rink, noon and 2 p.m.) The Ed Burns Coffee Pot Invitational Doherty Division Semifinals consists of the three public programs to win a Division 1A (Super 8) title in the Harbormen, Rockets and Spy Ponders.

Wednesday, Norwood vs. Medfield, Wednesday (at Pirelli Veterans Rink, 6pm) The Mustangs are one of the hottest teams in the state, with eight straight wins after a 1-4-1 start, but the Warriors (12-2) were responsible for one of those early season setbacks in Tri-Valley League.

Wednesday, Catholic Memorial vs. Hingham (at Pilgrim Arena, 6pm) It’s No. 2 vs. No. 3 in the latest Globe Top 20 poll in one of the biggest non-league rivalries in the state.

Correspondent Jake Levin contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at [email protected]