Six things you need to know about the 2023 men’s tennis team





The RIT Men’s Tennis team will resume the 2022-23 season on Friday (February 3) in Daemen. Here are six things to know about this year’s team coached by the fifth-year head coach Tom Linhart . Last season RIT finished 9-9 in doubles in 2021-22, including six home wins. Six players return this year, as graduate student Jacob Myerson and senior Jake Wolicki graduated after playing near the top of the doubles line-up last season. sophomore Graham Movva impressed in his first year on campus, finishing with 12 team wins. Back in the fall The Tigers played two events last fall, including the St. Lawrence Fall Classic and the ITA Northeast Regional. sophomore Christian Berko finished second in the “A” consolation group in St. Lawrence while a freshman Brian Bork finished second in the “B” consolation bracket. Veteran Leadership Graduated student Brennan Bull returns for his final season after missing much of 2021-22 with injury. Bull was an All-Liberty League honorable mention in 2019 after winning seven games each in first singles and first doubles. . “He’s by far our most experienced player,” says Linhart. “To have him back will be a really good anchor, and he’s probably playing the smartest he’s ever played in his time here.” Single people Berko and Junior Graham Movva were the primary “A” flight singles players in the two events held in the fall. . Coach Linhart expects the two, as well as Bork and Bull, to be mainstays at the top of the lineup this spring. “It’s not about one player,” says Linhart. “It’s about who shows up. All our guys can win points for us in the line-up. It will be interesting to see what combination we get.” Doubles Berko and Movva have formed one of RIT’s best doubles teams, reaching the “A” quarterfinals in the St. Lawrence Fall Classic. Coach Linhart says they will likely remain the top doubles team once the doubles games begin. Linhart is expecting Bull and sophomores Joel Pho becomes the second doubles team, while Bork and sophomores Verosh Jayanthi will form the Tigers’ third doubles team to begin the spring season. Scheme RIT kicks off the spring season on Friday (Feb. 3) in Daemen, before the Tigers open Liberty League play in Vassar (Feb. 11). RIT returns home to host Nazareth (Feb 14) for a road race at RPI (Feb 17). The Tigers will host Ithaca (Feb. 25) and Skidmore (Feb. 26) at the Midtown Athletic Club, before traveling to NYU (March 4) and The College of New Jersey (March 5) the following weekend. RIT hosts Bard (March 11) and plays in Houghton (March 21). The Tigers host St. John Fisher (March 29) before playing in St. Lawrence (April 1), followed by a home game against Union (April 15). The Tigers close out the regular season with road games in Hobart (April 18) and Oneonta (April 23) before the Liberty League Championships are scheduled for April 28-20.

