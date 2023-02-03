The UNC-Duke rivalry and other games to watch this weekend





This weekend’s basketball game schedule includes matchups that will affect conference races and NCAA tournaments on Squad Sunday. But North Carolina and Duke, the highlight of the weekend, boast the biggest rivalry in men’s college basketball. Their first meeting of the 2022-23 season will be the first time the two teams have played without Mike Krzyzewski or Dean Smith on the sidelines in over 60 years. It’s a match not to be missed. Here are the games to watch this weekend, and why. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Yes, Carolina and Duke have so far missed preseason expectations. The Tar Heels started the season as the No. 1 team in America before a rough patch cost them their national rankings. They have regrouped in league games and will start Saturday with four wins in their last five games. Duke, meanwhile, continues to battle the injury bug. Last year’s NCAA tournament hero Jeremy Roach recently returned after being sidelined with a toe injury, and Dariq Whitehead, the No. 2 recruit in the 2022 class according to ESPN, has missed six games this season with foot and leg injuries . Editors’ Picks

1 Related While there are no guarantees that Duke-North Carolina will remain college basketball’s biggest rivalry under Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis, both coaches have signed up elite recruiting classes for the upcoming season. Despite their challenges, it’s pure entertainment when Duke and North Carolina play. Sure, bragging rights are probably the biggest Saturday prize for a few teams hoping to earn a big seat in the NCAA Tournament, but it’s still the biggest game of the weekend. Score Prediction: Duke 75, North Carolina 72 Other games that matter Friday, 9 p.m. ET, FS1 In his latest Bracketology, Joe Lunardi lists the Broncos as one of his last four byes. A win over the Aztecs – who have Matt Bradley averaging 13.2 PPG – would not only boost the rsum for Boise State, it would also give the Broncos sole possession of the top spot in the Mountain West title race. Score Prediction: San Diego ranks 72, Boise ranks 67 Saturday, noon ET, ESPN In a game between Big 12 title contenders, the Jayhawks have bounced back from a three-game losing streak with wins over Kentucky and Kansas State. But the Cyclones, who were on the wrong side of the biggest second-half comeback in Big 12 history in Monday’s loss to Texas Tech, have lost four of their past six. Score Prediction: Kansas 75, Iowa State 72 Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN In their first nine SEC games, the Tigers played three top-50 KenPom teams. But a matchup in Tennessee – losing to the Florida Gators on Wednesday – is the start of a streak that saw seven top-50 KenPom teams over the next nine games. Score Prediction: Tennessee 70, Maroon 65 Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball is also a contest between the best Wooden Award entrants. While it’s hard to imagine a player catching Zach Edey (22.0 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 2.1 BPG), Trayce Jackson-Davis (19.5 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 3.1 BPG) goes for it. Score Prediction: Purdue 82, Indiana 77 Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2 When Chris Beard was arrested in December on domestic violence charges and subsequently fired, it seemed the Longhorns’ potential as a Final Four team was coming to an end. But acting head coach Rodney Terry has guided them to a first-place finish in the Big 12 – which they will hold if the Longhorns can pull off a win against a strong Wildcats team on the road. Score Prediction: Kansas state 76, Texas 72 Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN The Zags have won the WCC regular season championship since 2001, with the exception of 2012 when the Gaels took it’s place. Aidan Mahaney (14.7 PPG, 43% of 3) and the Gaels could repeat that feat this season, especially if they can hand Gonzaga another WCC loss on Saturday. Score Prediction: Saint Mary 74, Gonzaga 71

