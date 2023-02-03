Sports
Men’s and women’s tennis teams begin seasons with winning streaks
The men’s team has a 5-0 record and the women’s team is at 2-0 early in the season.
by Allison Ohde | 2/3/23 1:05 am
Men’s and women’s tennis began their competitive seasons a few weeks ago, the men on January 14 with a doubleheader sweep against the United States Naval Academy and the women on January 21 with a 5-2 loss of St. Johns University. Neither team has lost a game since their respective season-opening victories.
Men’s head coach Xander Centari said he is excited about the start of the season and his team’s potential for success in the Ivy League this spring.
We take it game by game, head coach Xander Centari said. In terms of expectations, I want these guys to believe that we can win every game we play this year, and I think they’re starting to build that belief. I’m excited to see how this team does.
Since tennis does not have an off-season, as both teams play in some form from September to April, the two teams have worked throughout the year to achieve this early success.
In the fall, both teams scrimmaged against several other programs, including Ivy League rivals in the Super Regionals and Halloween Invite, both held at Harvard University in October. The Big Green used the unscored opportunities to learn how to operate as a team before the competitive season.
The fall helped us build trust and establish how we work together on a day-to-day basis, Centenari said.
The fall season was especially important given the team’s youth and the need to integrate freshman players. Centenari was not alone in commenting on the improvement in team dynamics over time. Alex Knox-Jones 25 said the guys have bought in really well.
That progress did not stop during the winter break. Centenari said the team really took advantage of the time off at home and everyone came back prepared, which helped the players in their return.
For the men’s team, that hot start looks like a 5-0 start to the season, the second time in three seasons that the Big Green has been perfect for five games. The team recently extended that streak with a 7-0 sweep of Fordham College, winning all six singles matches in straight sets. Four Dartmouth players are perfect in singles matches, while a fifth, Carlos Guerrero Alvarez 25, has not dropped a game since the season opener.
Members of the men’s team also highlighted the energy the players have shown during the start of their season as another reason for the success. Centenari has made it a goal for the men to balance focus and energy and the players have taken that guideline to heart. Knox-Jones said the team is loud and fun, making practices and games much better.
The women’s team also laid the groundwork for early success during the fall and winter break. Women’s head coach Robert Dallis said he was impressed with how the team looked after the long winter break.
It was clear that they could have played some real sets at home, which allowed us to start right away and be ready for the game, Dallis said.
Women’s tennis followed up the season-opening win with a 7-0 sweep of Merrimack College, which also went undefeated. This season marks the first time since 2018 that the Big Green has opened a 2-0 campaign.
The women also cited the team’s interpersonal relationships on and off the field as a major reason for their early success. Players, especially freshmen, noted that the biggest adjustment to college tennis is a shift from a more individual style of play to a team dynamic.
It was really nice to have people behind you, and it’s also cool to play for them and not just myself, said Valentina Cruz 26.
That selflessness is consistent with the cohesive teamwork the teams have shown throughout their matches so far, such as during Cruz’s doubles match this weekend, in which Cruz and Ashley Hess 23 took their point in a 6-0 win.
The men’s team travels to Indiana this weekend to face Purdue University and Indiana University Bloomington, while the women’s team stays home to play against Boston College and the University of Maryland.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedartmouth.com/article/2023/02/tennis-season-opening-coverage
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s and women’s tennis teams begin seasons with winning streaks
- ‘Dancing With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse should be tried for sexually abusing Indigenous girls
- Hear how George Santos transformed and became a Congressman
- Friends of actor Julian Sands express their hopes and concern three weeks after they disappeared on a hike
- Duke women’s coach Lawson says men’s ball is used against FSU
- The UNC-Duke rivalry and other games to watch this weekend
- BBC receives hundreds of complaints after calling Paul Mescal British – Deadline
- ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls, leading ‘The Circle’ cult
- Marshall Boys falls short vs. Luverne | News, sports, jobs
- Otrium 2023 Sustainable Fashion Retailer Review
- Bank of England raises UK rate by 4% | interest rate
- George P. Wilbur, actor, stuntman and interpreter of Michael Myers, has died