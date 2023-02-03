Men’s and women’s tennis teams begin seasons with winning streaks

The men’s team has a 5-0 record and the women’s team is at 2-0 early in the season.

Men’s and women’s tennis began their competitive seasons a few weeks ago, the men on January 14 with a doubleheader sweep against the United States Naval Academy and the women on January 21 with a 5-2 loss of St. Johns University. Neither team has lost a game since their respective season-opening victories.

Men’s head coach Xander Centari said he is excited about the start of the season and his team’s potential for success in the Ivy League this spring.

We take it game by game, head coach Xander Centari said. In terms of expectations, I want these guys to believe that we can win every game we play this year, and I think they’re starting to build that belief. I’m excited to see how this team does.

Since tennis does not have an off-season, as both teams play in some form from September to April, the two teams have worked throughout the year to achieve this early success.

In the fall, both teams scrimmaged against several other programs, including Ivy League rivals in the Super Regionals and Halloween Invite, both held at Harvard University in October. The Big Green used the unscored opportunities to learn how to operate as a team before the competitive season.

The fall helped us build trust and establish how we work together on a day-to-day basis, Centenari said.

The fall season was especially important given the team’s youth and the need to integrate freshman players. Centenari was not alone in commenting on the improvement in team dynamics over time. Alex Knox-Jones 25 said the guys have bought in really well.

That progress did not stop during the winter break. Centenari said the team really took advantage of the time off at home and everyone came back prepared, which helped the players in their return.

For the men’s team, that hot start looks like a 5-0 start to the season, the second time in three seasons that the Big Green has been perfect for five games. The team recently extended that streak with a 7-0 sweep of Fordham College, winning all six singles matches in straight sets. Four Dartmouth players are perfect in singles matches, while a fifth, Carlos Guerrero Alvarez 25, has not dropped a game since the season opener.

Members of the men’s team also highlighted the energy the players have shown during the start of their season as another reason for the success. Centenari has made it a goal for the men to balance focus and energy and the players have taken that guideline to heart. Knox-Jones said the team is loud and fun, making practices and games much better.

The women’s team also laid the groundwork for early success during the fall and winter break. Women’s head coach Robert Dallis said he was impressed with how the team looked after the long winter break.

It was clear that they could have played some real sets at home, which allowed us to start right away and be ready for the game, Dallis said.

Women’s tennis followed up the season-opening win with a 7-0 sweep of Merrimack College, which also went undefeated. This season marks the first time since 2018 that the Big Green has opened a 2-0 campaign.

The women also cited the team’s interpersonal relationships on and off the field as a major reason for their early success. Players, especially freshmen, noted that the biggest adjustment to college tennis is a shift from a more individual style of play to a team dynamic.

It was really nice to have people behind you, and it’s also cool to play for them and not just myself, said Valentina Cruz 26.

That selflessness is consistent with the cohesive teamwork the teams have shown throughout their matches so far, such as during Cruz’s doubles match this weekend, in which Cruz and Ashley Hess 23 took their point in a 6-0 win.

The men’s team travels to Indiana this weekend to face Purdue University and Indiana University Bloomington, while the women’s team stays home to play against Boston College and the University of Maryland.