Memory of a teenage hockey player who died in a car accident in Winchester





(WFSB) Eyewitness News finds out more this week about the teen who died in a car crash in Winchester. Marcus Rogers was only 16 years old. The first thing Marcus hockey coach told us today was a typical 16 year old boy. He loved sports and hanging out with friends. He was a talented hockey player and a hard worker. Marcus Rogers had dreams. He wanted to go to college, major in finance, and take over his father’s business. You wake up the next day and his dreams are all shattered, said Dean Diamond, Marcus’ hockey coach. On Tuesday night, Housatonic’s hockey coach, Dean Diamond, was practicing. Marcus, a junior, never made it. I ask where Marcus is. All the kids were like he was coming. They all knew he was coming. Right after practice I checked my phone and I thought wow, Marcus wasn’t texting. That’s not like him. And you wake up in the morning and that’s your worst nightmare. You wake up in horror, said Diamond. Marcus and his grandfather William OLeary were killed in a car accident on their way to practice. This absolutely could have been prevented, said Kevin Kinahan, Interim Winchester Police Chief. Winchester police believe a car was traveling in the opposite direction and crossed a double yellow line into the wrong lane before hitting the car in which O’Leary and Marcus were. Two people in the other car were injured. There was a box truck and he was trying to pass the box truck for some reason, Kinahan said. A grandfather and grandson were killed. At the crash site is a cross with their names on it. People have added to the memorial with hockey sticks and flowers. It is a tragedy that what happened and should not have happened. He did what he liked on the way to practice. Don’t do anything wrong, said Diamond. The Litchfield County hockey community stands behind Marcus’ family and team. Marcus was on the Housatonic team for two years while attending Oliver Wolcott Technical High School. Many, like Coach Diamond, have left a hockey stick on their front porch to honor Marcus. The kids are all heartbroken, Diamond said. An unthinkable tragedy to lose a child, Kinahan said. The team’s next game is Saturday. The players decided they wanted to play for Marcus. Eyewitness News is told that his parents are okay with them playing. One of Marcus teammates will wear Marcus number 20 jersey during the match. After the match, number Marcus is eliminated forever. Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

