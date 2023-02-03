Three Named Preseason All-Americans by ILWomen





PISCATWAY, NJ Cassidy Spilis (first team), Megan ball (second team) and Marine Hartshorn (honourable mention) were all named 2023 Preseason All-Americans by ILWomen, announced Friday. It is the second consecutive preseason recognition for Ball and Spilis by ILWomen, while Hartshorn appears on the list for the first time in her career. Ball and Spilis were also named by preseason All-Americans USA Lacrosse Magazine. Recognition pre-season 2023

Megan ball (D) Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American (second team)

USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-American (Second Team)

Big Ten Preseason player to watch Ashley Campo (M) USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-American (Honorable Mention) Marine Hartshorn (A) Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American (Honorable Mention)

Big Ten Preseason player to watch Cassidy Spilis (M) Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American (first team)

USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-American (first)

Big Ten Preseason player to watch A consensus All-American last season by the IWLCA (first), USA Lacrosse Magazine (second), and ILWomen (second), the unanimous 2022 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection, Spilis produced career highs in points (71), goals (69), draws (72), ground balls (46) and turnovers (22) in 21 games last season. Spilis, a three-time Big Ten midfielder of the week to finish the regular season, made 14 hat-tricks this spring and scored five or more goals seven times during the 2022 season. In the Big Ten last spring, the Tabernacle, New Jersey, born second in goals (69), fourth in ground balls (46), sixth in points (71), sixth in draw checks (72) and ninth in turnovers caused (22). A Tewaaraton Award Top-25 finalist and First Team IWLCA All-Region pick, Spilis’ 69 goals were the most in a single season in school history, surpassing Heather Jones’ 60 in 1993. Also a consensus All-American last season by the IWLCA (second), USA Lacrosse Magazine (third) and ILWomen (third), a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection, and a member of the 2022 Tewaaraton Award Watch List, Ball led the team in draw checks (114), ground balls (64) and turnovers caused (54) last season. Her 2.57 produced turnovers per game led the Big Ten and ranked sixth nationally, while her 3.05 ground balls per game was second in the conference and 11th in the NCAA. A two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, Ball produced multiple turnovers in 15 games and three or more turnovers 10 times. In 46 career games, Ball has amassed 207 tie checks, 121 ground balls, and 94 caused turnovers. Now in her fifth season, Hartshorn has received a plethora of accolades throughout her time with the Scarlet Knights, most recently named a 2022 All-American by ILWomen. The graduate student is also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (2020- 22), a two-time Second Team IWLCA All-Region pick (21-22), and a two-time team captain. In 2021, Hartshorn was also named to the All-Big Ten Tournament Team and was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. Ranked No. 7 in the preseason polls under reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year Melissa Lehman , RU had its most successful season in school history with a program-record 16 wins in 2022, its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, and the team’s first top-10 finish in the final IWLCA Coaches Poll (No. 10) . The Scarlet Knights recorded wins over six ranked opponents during the 2022 campaign and advanced to their first-ever Big Ten Tournament title game with their win over No. 4 Northwestern, the team’s first win over the Wildcats and the highest win in school history . Rutgers opens the 2023 season on Sunday, February 12 at number 19 in Jacksonville.

