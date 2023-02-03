Womens Tennis Faces UNCG at Piedmont Indoor on Friday





ELON, N.C The Elon University women’s tennis team (2-1) returns to the court against UNCG on Friday. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM The game was originally scheduled to be played at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center, but has been moved to the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center in Greensboro due to the potential for cold temperatures and high winds. COVERAGE The match starts at 3 p.m. with doubles and continues shortly afterwards with singles.

Live stats are not available for Friday’s game.

Other updates during the match will be provided by the program’s Twitter account, @ElonWTennis. SERIES HISTORY VS. UNCG Friday’s game is the 24 e encounter between the Phoenix and the Spartans.

Elon is currently behind in the series 13-10.

The Phoenix won the most recent game between the teams on April 13, 2022. Elon won the Spartans, winning all doubles and singles sets. ABOUT THE PHOENIX The Phoenix comes in with a 2-1 record. The team has started 2-1 in two of the last three seasons.

Elon is coming off a strong season in 2022, going 17-9 and finishing second in the CAA Championship.

Returnees include graduate Olivia Archer (All-CAA third team in singles); seniors Julie Ball, Shauna Galvin and Sibel Tanik (All-CAA first team in singles and second team in doubles) and junior Lizette Reding (All-CAA second team in singles and doubles).

The Phoenix also welcomes three newcomers in sophomore Miray Konar, a transfer from Western Carolina, and freshmen Madison Cordisco and Helen Sarikulaya. Konar, from Izmir, Turkey, went 7-5 in singles and 10-6 in doubles while playing mostly second for the Catamounts last season. A native of Pittsburgh, Cordisco was considered a five-star recruit by tennisrecruiting.net. Sarikulaya, from Rockville, Maryland, was also a five-star recruit, reaching seventh place in the USTA Girls’ 18 national rankings.

Elon is led by Elizabeth Anderson, who begins her 19th season at the helm. LAST TIME OFF Elon defeated Houston 6–1 on January 27 for his second straight win on the road.

The Phoenix won its first double of the season with a pair of close wins. Sibel Tanik And Lizette Reding tied for a 6-4 win on lane 1 for the freshman duo of Madison Cordisco and Helen Sarikualya won 7-5 on court 3 to clinch the point for Elon.

And tied for a 6-4 win on lane 1 for the freshman duo of and Helen Sarikualya won 7-5 on court 3 to clinch the point for Elon. Julie Ball rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 win against Blanca Cortijo Parreno in the No. 5 spot to add to Elon’s lead. It was the third game in a row that Ball finished first in singles.

rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 win against Blanca Cortijo Parreno in the No. 5 spot to add to Elon’s lead. It was the third game in a row that Ball finished first in singles. Cordisco earned her first career singles doubles win over runner-up by beating Laura Slisane 7–5, 6–1 to set up the Phoenix 3–0.

Tanik took the game for Elon with a 6-1, 7-5 win against Maria Dzemeshkevich in the No. 1 ranking.

Sarikulaya rallied from a set down to pull off a 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 comeback win on Court 4 against Houston’s Sophie Schouten.

A 6-3, 7-6 victory by Reding on Court 3 put the Phoenix ahead 6-0. Houston won the last singles match to make the final score 6-1.

The win was Elon’s third consecutive game against an American Athletic Conference opponent. WRECKING BALL Julie Ball has a 3-0 record in singles this season, winning all six of her sets.

has a 3-0 record in singles this season, winning all six of her sets. The senior won 36 of 44 games in her three games this season, winning four of her sets 6-0 or 6-1.

In all of Elon’s games this season, Ball was the first player to complete her singles match.

Since joining Elon last season, Ball has a 15-5 record in singles and has won nine of her last 10 matches. THE RISE OF THE SAGITARY by Olivia Archer singles victory against Campbell on January 20 was the 57 e of her career, earning her fourth place in Elon’s Division I history, breaking the tie with Bryn Khoury (2011-14).

singles victory against Campbell on January 20 was the 57 of her career, earning her fourth place in Elon’s Division I history, breaking the tie with Bryn Khoury (2011-14). The fifth-year senior needs just one more win to tie Barbora Lazarova (2012-2015) for third all-time singles wins with 58.

Archer needs 11 more singles wins to tie Frida Jansaker’s (2011-14) all-time Elon record with 68.

After recording 19 singles wins in 2022, the third in a single season in Elon’s Division I history, Archer will start 2023 2-1. TANIK ON A TEAR Of by Sibel Tanik victory against Houston, the senior is now 16-7 in the last two seasons at the No. 1 singles ranking.

victory against Houston, the senior is now 16-7 in the last two seasons at the No. 1 singles ranking. Dating back to last season, the senior has won 12 of her last 15 completed singles matches, all ranked No. 1.

Of Tanik’s 16 singles wins over the past two seasons, 14 have come in straight sets.

All of Tanik’s 23 singles appearances over the past two seasons have ranked No. 1. FLOWERING FRESHMAN In Elon’s last two games, freshman Madison Cordisco and Helen Sarikulya have combined for five wins in singles and doubles.

and have combined for five wins in singles and doubles. The tandem won their first doubles match as a team against Houston. It was Cordisco’s first career doubles doubles victory and the second for Sarikulaya, who partnered with Mirai Konar for a win against Campbell.

for a win against Campbell. After dropping her first career dual singles match against No. 2 North Carolina, Sarikulaya has responded with a pair of wins against Campbell and Houston. Her victory against Campbell was the deciding factor for the Phoenix game.

Cordisco’s win against Houston was the first singles win of her career. She is the first freshman to win a singles match second to Elon since Kiana Rizzolo in 2020. ROLLING RED Lizette Reding No. 3 singles win against Houston was her second consecutive win, improving her record to 2–1 this season.

No. 3 singles win against Houston was her second consecutive win, improving her record to 2–1 this season. The win over the Cougars puts the junior at career No. 3 at 15-7.

Dating back to last season, Reding has won 12 of her last 17 completed singles matches. RECOGNITION UNCG The Spartans come in with a 2-4 record, playing four of the six games at home. The team has lost both road games, falling to Clemson and North Carolina Central.

UNCG won the final game 6-1 against Presbyterian on January 29.

Arina Babkova is 3-3 for the Spartans this season in the number 1 ranking in singles, while Raegan Mitchell is on his way to a 5-0 start at numbers 5 and 6.

The pairing of Olivia Gallagher and Hanna Giddings is UNCG’s most successful in doubles this season as the pair go 4-2 at No. 1.

The Spartans are led by head coach Paul Thomson. NEXT ONE The Phoenix will return to the road on February 11 for a game against Atlantic Coast Conference opponent Clemson. The start of the match is scheduled for 11:00 AM. –ELON–

