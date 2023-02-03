Minnesota Wild News: What’s next for Marco Rossi?





Struggling to get their score under control, the Minnesota Wild have now sunk into the realm of mediocre gameplay as they try to cement a playoff spot this spring. With that in mind, and a little bit of panic, many fans have been calling on the Wild to recall Marco Rossi and return the team’s top prospect to the NHL. In his first 16 games this season, Rossi was unable to produce something Offensively, he got a single assist, but he was responsible enough defensively to stick around a bit longer as his pointless streak continued. He was sent to the AHL, where he has now scored 26 points in 25 games. Only Calgary flames prospect Jakob Pelletier has a higher points-per-game ratio than Rossi among all AHL forwards under the age of 21. Simply put, he dominates from a very young age. Hell, he’s already fifth on the Iowa Wild in scoring, but he’s played significantly fewer games than three of the four scorers before him. So with this rejuvenation of confidence in Rossi and the NHL team struggling, The Athletics Joe Smith went to visit the AHL Wild and head coach Tim Army to see how Rossi is doing. At this point, there is no timeline for his return to the NHL, but Rossi is such an important player for Iowa and gets buckets of ice time compared to the scraps he put up with the Wild. Smith puts it plainly in his article: The Wild are sound up front and when they have had injuries they have mostly been to the wings and not the And the team sees that Rossi is in a really good place, so they don’t want to mess with that. However, if there is a move on the trade deadline that creates an opening, you might imagine Rossi’s return being part of a discussion. The military thinks he’ll be ready when the time comes. He is in a much better place than when he showed up, the military said. He knows this is a lengthy process. There’s a lot of hockey for him. This is just part of it. This is the part to get him where he ultimately wants to be. “We’re happy with what he’s doing,” Guerin said. The thing about Marco is that he trusts us. He knows we’re doing the best for him. Were not mad at him. We were just trying to help him. We could have kept Marco and let him grind it out. But that’s not good for him either. When he’s ready and there’s room, he’ll be in the mix with other players. We’re not saying he’s coming anytime soon, but he’ll get another chance. The athletic There is simply no space for him at the moment, but a space may become available if the Wild moves a few pieces at the NHL Trade Deadline. That’s wild In other Iowa news, goaltender Jesper Wallstedt just earned the title of AHL Goaltender of the Month after nearly saving everything during the month of January. [Hockey Wilderness] From the path… A report came out that NHL viewership in the United States has dropped significantly, but what’s behind the numbers? [Yahoo Sports]

Yuck. Vegas Golden Knights Captain Mark Stone is out indefinitely as he is undergoing back surgery. [NBC Sports]

