Preseason accolades continue to roll in for ACC Baseball





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The national focus on the upcoming Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball season continued this week as the league was well represented in two more preseason polls. The USA Today Sports Coaches Poll placed seven ACC teams in the top 25, tied for most of any conference. No. No. 10 Wake Forest led the way, followed by No. 11 Louisville, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 16 Virginia Tech, No. 18 Miami, No. 20 Virginia, and No. 22 NC State. Nine ACC schools, the second most of any conference, ranked in the top 35 in the 26th annual NCBWA ranking. Wake Forest and Louisville again led at No. 8 and 10, respectively. Defending ACC champion North Carolina was No. 13, followed by No. 17 Miami, No. 18 Virginia Tech, and No. 19 Virginia. NC State was ranked No. 24, followed by No. 32 Florida State and No. 34 Notre Dame. Clemson and Georgia Tech also received votes. The ACC fielded 12 players on both the NCBWA and D1Baseball Preseason All-America Teams, including four first-team selections on each squad. Reigning ACC Pitcher of the Year Rhett Lowder of Wake Forest will be joined in the NCBWA first team by Virginia third baseman Jake Gelof, North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt and Miami closer Andrew Walters. Lowder, Honeycutt and Walters were also named to the first team of D1Baseball, along with Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz. Eleven of the ACC’s 14 baseball teams have been ranked by at least one preseason publication, and 22 different conference players have been named to at least one preseason All-America team. ACC baseball teams open their season on Friday, February 17, and conference play begins on Friday, March 10. The 15-game ACC Baseball Championship will be held May 23-28 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. ACC Network will be present for the first five days of the tournament, with either ESPN or ESPN2 playing Sunday’s championship game. Complete tournament tickets are now available at DurhamBulls.com or by calling the Durham Bulls Box Office at 919-965-BULL (2855). Please see herefor the direct link to online ticket sales. USA Today Sports Coaches Top 25 10. Wake up forest

11.Louisville

12. North Carolina

16.Virginia Tech

18.Miami

20.Virginia

22. NC state NCBWA Preseason Top 35 8. Wake forest

10.Louisville

13. North Carolina

17.Miami

18.Virginia Tech

19.Virginia

24. NC state

32. State of Florida

34. Our Lady NCBWA Preseason All-America

First team 3B Jake Faith, Virginia

FROM Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina

SP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

R. P. Andrew Walters, Miami

Second team 3B Brock Wilken, Wake Forest

FROM Ian Farrow, Miami

FROM Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech

SP Drue Hackenberg, Virginia Tech

Third team CJack Payton, Louisville

DH -Alberto Osuna, North Carolina

SP Wyatt Crowell, State of Florida

SP Kiernan Higgins, Virginia Tech D1 Baseball Preseason All-America

First team 1B Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

FROM Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina

SP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

R. P. Andrew Walters, Miami

Second team 2B Christian Knapczyk, Louisville

3B Jake Faith, Virginia

FROM Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech

Third team C. Kyle Teel, Virginia

1B CJ Kayfus, Miami

3B Yohandy Morales, Miami

DH -Alberto Osuna, North Carolina

SP Drue Hackenberg, Virginia Tech

R. P. Camden Minacci, Wake Forest D1Baseball 2023 Preseason Rankings 6. Wake forest

12. North Carolina

14.Virginia Tech

16.Louisville

19.Virginia

21. NC state

22.Miami Baseball America 2023 Preseason All-America Team

First team C – Kyle Teel, Virginia

SP – Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

RP – Andrew Walters, Miami

Second team VAN – Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech

OR – Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina

VAN – Travis Honeyman, Boston College

Third team

C – Jack Payton, Louisville

1B – Nick Kurtz, Walke Forest

3B – Brock Wilken, Wake Forest Baseball America 2023 Preseason Rankings 5.Louisville

8.Miami

9. Wake up forest

13.Virginia Tech

17. North Carolina

19.Virginia

25. NC state Perfect Game 2023 Preseason All-America

First team RHP – Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

RP – Andrew Walters, Miami

3B – Jake Faith, Virginia

OR – Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina

Second team 1B – Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

DH – Brock Wilken, Wake Forest

VAN – Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech.

SP – Wyatt Crowell, State of Florida

Third team C – Cooper Ingle, Clemson

3B – Yohandy Morales, Miami

ALS – Carson DiMartini, Virginia Tech

VAN – Travis Honeyman, Boston College

DH – LuJames Groover III, NC State

SP Drue Hackenberg, Virginia Tech

SP – Teddy McGraw, Wake Forest

RP – Camden Minacci, Wake Forest Perfect Game 2023 Preseason Rankings 5. Wake forest

7.Louisville

9.Miami

13. North Carolina

15.Virginia Tech

19.Virginia

21. NC state Perfect Game 2023 Preseason All-ACC C – Cooper Ingle, Clemson

1B – Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

2B – Blake Wright, Clemson

3B – Jake Faith, Virginia

SS Christian Knapczyk, Louisville

VAN – Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech

OR – Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina

VAN – Travis Honeyman, Boston College

DH – Brock Wilken, Wake Forest

UT – Yohandy Morales, Miami

SP – Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

SP – Drue Hackenberg, Virginia Tech

SP – Wyatt Crowell, State of Florida

SP – Teddy McGraw, Wake Forest

RP – Andrew Walters, Miami

Player of the Year: Vance Honeycutt, OR, North Carolina

Pitcher of the Year: Rhett Lowder RHP, Wake Forest

Freshman of the Year: Gavin Kilen, 2B, Louisville College Baseball 2023 Preseason Rankings 6.Louisville

8.Miami

10. Wake up forest

11. North Carolina

16.Virginia

23. Georgia Tech

28.Virginia Tech

30. NC state

32. State of Florida

42. Klemson Collegiate Baseball 2023 Preseason All-America

First team RHP – Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

RP – Andrew Walters, Miami

3B – Jake Faith, Virginia

OR – Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina

Second team C – Jack Payton, Louisville

3B – Yohandy Morales, Miami

3B – Brock Wilken, Wake Forest

VAN – Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech.

Third team RHP – Drue Hackenberg, Virginia Tech.

