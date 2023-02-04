Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend but avoids sentencing | Tennis news





Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Australia, but avoided criminal conviction. A magistrate in the tennis star’s home city of Canberra has not registered a conviction against the 27-year-old and described the common assault as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration” but said it was not premeditated. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up had pushed his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari to the ground during an argument in January 2021. Magistrate Beth Campbell also dismissed the felony because it was on the low side of seriousness for a common assault. Image:

Kyrgios missed the Australian Open in January with a knee injury



Kyrgios, who used crutches after recent surgery on his left knee, ignored reporters’ questions as he left court, but released a statement through a management company. “I respect today’s ruling and am grateful to the court for dismissing the charges without conviction,” Kyrgios said. “I was not in a good place when this happened and I reacted to a difficult situation in a way that I deeply regret. I know it was not OK and I am truly sorry for the pain I caused. “Mental health is tough. Life can seem overwhelming. But I’ve found that getting help and working on myself has helped me feel and get better.” A psychologist told the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates Court that Kyrgios had suffered from severe depression, suicidal thoughts and insomnia in the past, but his mental health had improved. On Friday, Kyrgios’ psychologist Sam Borenstein said in a written report and telephone testimony that the tennis star had experienced major depressive episodes in the past and had used alcohol and drugs to cope. Image:

Kyrgios arrived at court on crutches after recent knee surgery



His mental health had led to impulsive and reckless behavior. Mr Borenstein added that Kyrgios’ recent knee injury had resulted in mild to moderate symptoms of depression, but his mental health was improving. Kyrgios lawyers had previously tried to have the assault charges stemming from events two years ago dismissed on mental health grounds, but the application was unsuccessful. In February last year, Kyrgios opened up about his performance at the 2019 Australian Open, saying what seemed like a positive time in his life had been “one of my darkest periods”. “I was lonely, depressed, negative, abused alcohol and drugs, pushed family and friends away,” he wrote on Instagram. “I felt like I couldn’t talk to anyone or trust anyone. This was the result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and just pushing myself little by little to be positive.” Kyrgios further referred to his mental health issues during his runs to the final at Wimbledon and the quarterfinals at the US Open. After finishing Daniil Medvedev’s US Open title defense last September to reach the quarterfinals, Kyrgios proudly said he has lifted himself out of “some really tough situations, mentally” and “some really scary places” off the field. Kyrgios suffered a career setback last month when he pulled out of the Australian Open due to an injured left knee that required arthroscopic surgery.

