Fall through Tinker, Major through Lamer Power Cal Poly to 22-12 Victory





SCORE SHEET| VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS BAKERSFIELD, California – A fall over Trevor Tinker And Lamer’s Legend key decision took Cal Poly to a 22-12 victory over CSU Bakersfield in a Pac-12 Conference dual wrestling encounter Friday night at the Icardo Center. Lamer’s 165-pound major gave Cal Poly a 7-3 lead, an advantage the Mustangs didn’t relinquish the rest of the way. Tinker’s sixth fall of the season allowed the Mustangs to build a 16-9 tie and Cal Poly won two of the last three bouts to improve to 2-0 in Pac-12 games and 5-6 for the year . “Our guys struggled hard tonight,” said the seventh-year Mustang head coach Jon Sioredas . “Lots of exciting games. We’re proud of their overall effort. A little fine-tuning tomorrow to get ready to host Little Rock at home on Sunday.” Lamer tied his record at 8–8 with his first major decision of the year, scoring a takedown in the first period, a takedown, breakout, and penalty in the second round, and another seven points in the final period on two takedowns, a penalty point and a two-point near-fall plus driving time for the 14-2 win. Tinker, who won his first three games this season by the fall, is now 11-7 this season. The redshirt freshman 285-pounder scored a takedown in the first 90 seconds of his fight before pinning Jake Andrews in 2 minutes and 7 seconds. Ethan Rotondo and Lawrence Saenz sealed the verdict for the Mustangs with sudden win decisions of 133 and 141 pounds respectively. Rotondo competed against 21st ranked Chance Rich, a two-time national qualifier. The pair traded breakaways in the second and third periods before Rotondo recorded a takedown with 16 seconds left in the first overtime for the 3-1 victory, improving to 6-11 for the year. Saenz is now 6-7 after his 5-3 win in extra time over Angelo Martinoni. After a goalless first period, Saenz tallied a breakaway in the second round and a reversal early in the final period for a 3–0 lead. Martinoni tied the game with a breakaway, point penalty and driving time to force overtime. Saenz scored his winning takedown 42 seconds into the first overtime for the win. The other Cal Poly winners were Luke Wick at 157 and Jarad priest at 184. Wick overcame a 2-0 deficit with a breakaway, penalty and takedown in the final period for a 4-2 decision against Brock Rogers. Now 11-10 for the season, Wick scored his winning takedown with 18 seconds remaining to break a 2-2 tie. Priest went 10-9 over the .500 mark with an 11-6 decision over Jacob Hansen. Trailing 4–2 going into the third period, Priest recorded two breakaways, a pair of takedowns, and a two-point near-fall plus driving time for the win. Cal Poly will host Little Rock for another Pac-12 dual meet Sunday at 11 a.m. at Mott Athletics Center. The Trojans are 3-8 overall and 0-3 in conference games after their 31-6 upset at Arizona State on Friday night. Cal Poly (22) at CSU Bakersfield (12): 149 — Josh Brown (B) Dec. Dom Demas (CP) 7-6

157 — Luke Wick (CP) Dec. Brock Rogers (B) 4-2

165 — Legend Lamber (CP) May. Dec. Roast Smelser (B) 14-2

174 — Albert Urias (B) Dec. Brawley Lamer (CP) 7-3

184 — Jarad priest (CP) Dec. Jacob Hansen (B) 11-6

197 — Mateo Morales (B) Dec. Wesley Wilson (CP) 12-7

285 — Trevor Tinker (CP) pinned Jake Andrews (B) 2:07

125 — Eddie Flores (B) Dec. Koda Holman (CP) 5-3

133 — Ethan Rotondo (CP) dev. Promising (B) 3-1 SV-1

141 — Lawrence Saenz (CP) Dec. Angelo Martinoni (B) 5-3 SV-1

