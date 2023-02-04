Everything you need to know about the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

During the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, 10 teams will compete against each other between February 10 and 26. The eighth edition of the tournament will be played at three locations in South Africa.

Whether it’s Ellyse Perry’s last ball boot in the 2010 final, Harmanpreet Kaur’s blistering first century in the 2018 edition, or Alyssa Healy’s carnage against India that helped Australia win the cup in 2020, the Women’s T20 World Cups are filled with red – hot action in the last 14 years.

More magical moments will be created during the 2023 edition in South Africa.

From fixtures to squads to venues to breaking news and much more, this is your one stop shop for everything you need to know about the 2023 ICC Womens T20 World Cup.

The Groups

Group 1

Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Group 2

England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies

The locations

Three venues in South Africa will be used for the T20 World Cup.

The event kicks off on February 10 in Newlands, Cape Town, where the semi-finals and final will also take place.

Boland Park in Paarl and St Georges Park in Gqeberha are the other venues for the event.

The teams

Australia



The reigning champions of the Women’s T20 World Cup and the current No. 1 in the MRF Tires ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings will be seeking to win the title for the sixth time.

Their team includes some of the biggest names in T20 history, including skipper Meg Lanning, vice-captain Healy, all-rounder Perry and pacesetter Megan Schutt.

After a 2-0 home series win over Pakistan, Australia are in great shape for their title defense.

bangladesh

Having made it to the tournament by winning the 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, the Tigresses will take on some of their higher-ranked opponents.

The Bangladesh squad is made up of a number of youngsters, some of whom impressed in the recently concluded ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, including big hitter Shorna Akter who was selected in the team of the tournament.

England

Sitting at number 2 in the MRF Tires ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings, England have been a consistent force in the format for several years now.

The Heather Knights team will draw on their experience and repeat their performance from the inaugural edition in 2009 when England won the final against New Zealand by six wickets.

India

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team hopes to take it one step further in South Africa after being defeated as finalists of the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The side has a good mix of spin and pace options including those from Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav while the batsman is powered by standout hitters like Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

Ireland

Laura Delany’s team will aim to make their mark on their fourth appearance in the tournament, having secured their spot via the T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Ireland can take encouragement from their recent results, including a 2-1 victory over hosts Pakistan.



New Zealand

New Zealand will look to reverse their recent record in the tournament, having been knocked out in the first round of both the 2018 and 2020 World Cups.

The White Ferns, who finished second in the first two editions of the tournament, hope their form from last year (10 wins from 14 matches in 2022) will continue into the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan

Bismah Maroof’s team has been going through some tough times in recent months, with series losses against Australia and Ireland as of late.

With rigorous testing against opponents such as India and England in Group 2, Pakistan will turn to veterans such as Maroof, Pakistan’s highest run-getter in T20Is, and Nida Dar, Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in the format, to lead the way.

South Africa

After the heartbreak of the 2020 T20 World Cup where they just missed out on a place in the final, South Africa will try to make the most of home conditions.

The hosts are without permanent skipper Dane van Niekerk, after she was unable to equalize the fitness requirements of Cricket South Africa, but have an experienced team to call on in the big moments.

Sune Luus leads the team that also consists of Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt and Shabnim Ismail.

Sri Lanka

Ranked number 9 in the MRF Tires ICC Womens T20I Team Rankings, the The Chamari Athapaththu-led side will look to break their World Cup jinx of first-round exits and reach the next stage in South Africa.

Sri Lanka has a number of spin options to exploit South Africa’s slow surfaces. Slow southpaw orthodox spinners Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari lead the charge, with Oshadi Ranasinghe and Kavisha Dilhari in support.

West Indies

Hayley Matthews’ team has a mix of youth and experience as the West Indies look to repeat their exploits from the 2016 tournament when they stunned Australia to lift the cup.

Old hands include former skipper Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle and Afy Fletcher, while tThe team also includes impressive performers from the recent U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Trishan Holder, Zaida James and Djenaba Joseph.

Tournament Format

This year the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will take place in two phases.



The 10 teams are divided into two groups of five games each. South Africa qualified on a host nation basis, with seven other teams also qualifying automatically. Bangladesh and Ireland have passed the qualifications.



In the first round, the sides participate in round-robin matches in their respective groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage.



The knockout phase consists of two semi-finals and the final in Newlands, Cape Town on February 26.



Important data

February 10: The Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off with a Group 1 meeting between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

February 21: The first round matches then end with a clash between South Africa and Bangladesh.

February 23 and 24: The two semi-finals will take place in Newlands, Cape Town.

February 26: The final is played in Newlands, Cape Town.

The locations

Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful sites in the world, overlooked by Table Mountain and Devil’s Peak

It is a regular venue for Test matches, ODIs and T20Is, while also being home to the Cape Cobras who play in the Sunfoil Series, Momentum 1 Day Cup and RamSlam Pro20 competitions.

Opened in 1888, the cricket ground is close to Newlands Stadium, a rugby and football venue.

In March 2019, it was announced that the owners of Newlands Cricket Ground, the Western Province Cricket Association, had entered into a partnership with Sanlam to form a new office building as part of the cricket ground.



Boland Park, Paarl



Boland Park is a multi-purpose stadium in Paarl, South Africa. It is mainly used for cricket matches and hosted three matches during the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

Boland cricket team and the Cape Cobras both play home games at the ground, which has a capacity of 10,000 people.



The first ever ODI match at the venue was between India and Zimbabwe in 1997 during a tri-series and ended in a draw. But it is perhaps more famous for an ODI in 2012 when South Africa knocked off just 43 runs – the lowest men’s ODI total in their history – to secure a 258-run victory.

St George’s Park, Gqeberha



St George’s Park Cricket ground in St George’s Parkhosted South Africa’s first ever Test match in March 1889, which England won by 8 wickets.

The ground is also known for its marching band that plays during big games, adding a unique flavor to the atmosphere.

The first ODI played at the ground was in December 1992 when South Africa beat India by 6 wickets.

It is also home to the Port Elizabeth Cricket Club, one of the oldest cricket clubs in South Africa, and the Eastern Province Club.