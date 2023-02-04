How Wisconsin Football’s New Staff Is Changing Its Weight Room

Brady Collins wanted the badgers to feel a little uncomfortable.

With all the news in and around the University of Wisconsin football program, he felt like part of his role as the team’s new strength and conditioning coach to get involved. Collins, his staff and college facility staff have spent the past two months refurbishing the weight room, placing new paint, new lights, new and different equipment and items that have survived the transition in new places.

The space needed it, Collins said last week, but changing the look and feel of the weight room is bigger than just redecorating.

It’s like my psyche, Collins said. That’s how I am. I do it in the summer. If that machine was there, I’ll move it. Change is always good and it keeps you sharp. It just feels like new, like your environment is always changing. So I wanted that, I wanted the kids when they came back to feel all the new energy, all the new excitement, it was definitely in the weight room.

Fresh paint and new machinery weren’t the only changes that greeted the badgers as they began their winter conditioning program in mid-January. Collins starts workouts with a competition, some physical and some not.

The program shared a video of badgers racing against each other on stationary bicycles, to see who could reach the fastest speed in a short burst. There’s also the war of ropes, a version of seated tug-of-war that’s a favorite of Collins and always sets the team on fire, he said.

Hell also fan competitive flames with various games on a basketball hoop, cornhole, video games, Pictionary, or something as simple as rock-paper-scissors.















Were very much in favor of competition, Collins said. So, are you going to compete every day, whatever it is? And I just always find unique ways to do it.

You get into the weight room and you compete with yourself, no doubt, with your guys around you. But there has to be something to set the tone and something to really make winners win, winners want to compete, they want to be challenged.

The Badgers have 13 transfers and six early signings this year, but Collins creatively shows respect for the players who have already paid dues in the program. New players and coaches must earn the right to wear the team logo in the weight room and turn their shirts inside out until they have made a noticeable effort in the weight room. Collins enlisted junior offensive tackle Jack Nelson to be the referee of W-worthiness.

It’s like one of those motivational things in the weight room that I think the older guys respect too, Collins said. It’s not like it’s a big deal, like, Oh, you got your shirt! It really just sets the tone, gives you a little bit of motivation and in turn it was great for us too because we wanted the kids to know that we’re all in this together.

Collins and his assistants Danny Folino, Jeremiah Ortiz, Austin Stephan and Dustin Tripp are hands-on during workouts. The badgers lift in smaller groups than in years past, and the coaches take a handful of players and stay involved in practice from start to finish. There is also an emphasis on different lifts, such as deadlifts and machine work, as opposed to the Olympic-style lifting that the Badgers used.

For each of them, but the one thing I always talk about is Olympic lifting is so time consuming to really teach well and progress, Collins said. I respect those who do that because you really have to train your butt to do it. But time is the most non-renewable resource, you will never get it back. So I need to have as much time as possible, and I don’t want to waste your time. I know there are 35 other things I could do that would get the same benefit from that, in a safer move that doesn’t put pressure on your hand, your wrist, your elbows.

Collins is trying to build the environment he sought when he was a player at Division III Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. He fell in love with weight training as a high school student as a resident of Galena, Ohio, and entered college with a degree in exercise science in mind. He and a handful of his teammates helped formulate the training regimen used by the football team in his senior year and helped fuel the program’s first appearance in the D-III playoffs in 2008.

He interned at Ohio State Training Olympic Sports where he learned the grinding power and conditioning training that coaches endure. Arrive on campus at 3:30am to set up 5:00am workouts, stay all day to lead late afternoon sessions. He caught his next break in Kentucky, where he rose from intern to graduate assistant, earning his master’s degree in kinesiology. His stint with the Wildcats also helped him earn brownie points with his now-wife Allies family, who are die-hard Kentucky fans.

Collins spent a short time in Mississippi State before returning to Ohio State on the football strength staff. He came close to that UW coach Luke Fickell, who was coaching the linebackers at the time. Collins was primarily focused on the linebackers in the weight room, and Collins quickly felt that he and Fickell were aligned.

He’s always the type, he doesn’t want to do anything average, Collins said. It’s the above and beyond kind of thing that crosses every T, dots every I, leaving no what-ifs, or should have, should have, could. One of our statements is to leave nothing to chance.

What I always talk about with Fick is yes, he’s obviously a great coach, but I’m lucky to see him as a regular person, a dude. That’s where it is, he’s a man’s man, a great husband, a great father. He motivates me to be a better husband and father and all that stuff.

That relationship led to Collins joining Fickell’s Cincinnati staff when Fickell took over that program in 2017, and Collins was one of the first staffers Fickell brought with him when he was hired at UW. Fickell often jumps into the weight room during a team workout and adds to the intensity, Collins said.

The enthusiasm the badgers have brought to winter training has made Collins excited to come to work every day. When asked which players stood out, Collins named 20.

I think they’re hungry to be coached, Collins said. It’s almost like I’m surprised by their attention to detail, the urgency that (they show). Yes, we preached it in a meeting, but they’re all about it. They show up 20 minutes early, they will look conspicuous (in the hall). I think the dressing room here is very special, and to see all the things they did last year says a lot about them. The amount of pride these guys have here to play. I know many, their father played here, their brother played here, their grandfather played here. You can see why this one made sense and why Fick is here.















