Men’s tennis returns home for Sunday’s doubleheader against Georgia Tech and College of Charleston





AUBURN, Ala. Auburn men’s tennis returns to play at home this weekend as they will host both Georgia Tech and the College of Charleston at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. Auburn will face Georgia Tech on the outdoor courts at 12pm CT, followed by College of Charleston on the indoor courts at 5pm CT. The Tigers will begin to bounce back on Sunday after two tough losses against top-ranked teams at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina against No. 9 Wake Forest and then-19e ranked duke. “It was a tough weekend for us, but a humbling weekend,” said Auburn’s head coach Bobby Reynolds . “You go in knowing you have strong opponents whether you win or lose with all four teams around the top 25. I think we had chances we didn’t capitalize on and a lot of it started in doubles and trickled down to singles in both games. I emphasized to these guys when we met as a team that one or two points here or there often makes the difference in sets or in games.” Georgia Tech currently has a 5-2 record with all five of their wins coming home. As with Auburn, the Yellow Jackets dropped both games during the ITA Kickoff Weekend to Stanford and Pepperdine. Andres Martin, who ranks 72nd in the country in singles, every game has started on court one for the Rambin’ Wreck and has a doubles record of 5-2 so far this season, including a recent victory over No. 31 Daniel De Jonge of Pepperdine. They will fight Georgia State at home on Friday night before coming to the Plains. “Georgia Tech is a spitting image of the Duke team,” said the eighth-year Auburn head coach. “They are very strong on 1, 2 and 3 in singles and in their doubles. Positions we need to win are 4, 5 and 6 where we have more experience. They play with a bunch of young guys there bottom half so there we need to make sure we are ready to go and show our maturity. Auburn’s second opponent on Sunday, The College of Charleston, just started their season on Saturday and is currently 0-1 after shutting out Stetson. “Charleston comes in hungry and energized to play against an SEC team and it’s a team we haven’t played against before,” Coach Reynolds said of the Cougars. “We have to be ready for that. The hardest thing about playing that second game is the physicality and mentality of our guys, resetting and starting again. That’s what we’re trying to build with these doubleheaders that give guys more games and more playing field to give.” time to work on their game, but also to make them stronger so that they are not so good mentally when they come into the third set.” Both games are on Sunday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center in Auburn, Alabama. The first game against Georgia Tech will be played outdoors, while the second game against College of Charleston will be played indoors. Live video from the Tigers’ first game and live stats from both games will be available on AuburnTigers.com. Fans in attendance can receive a free Auburn tennis t-shirt and Auburn tennis keychain while supplies last.

