UNI wrestling blanks Cal Baptist, 44-0





No. 14 UNI Wrestling (6-3/4-2 Big 12) vs. Cal Baptist (2-11 / 1-6 Big 12) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa UNI led every fight from the opening whistle to the final horn on Friday night as the Panthers dominated the California Baptist Lancers in a 44-0 rout at the McLeod Center in Big 12 action. The Panthers captured 4 falls and a few key decisions in their first all-time matchup with the Lancers, marking UNI’s 8th 40+ point double under head coach Doug Schwab , and the program’s first double shutout since November 11, 2016 against Nebraska-Kearney. It was also the Panthers’ highest-scoring dual since posting 44 points against Indiana Tech in 2015. Schwab also moved up UNI’s all-time wins list with his 103rd double win, breaking a tie with Dave McCaskey (1931-55) for 3rd in program history. Kyle Gollhofer opened the night with an impressive 125-pound big decision win with a 10-point lead over CBU’s Devin Garcia, earning 3 minutes and 24 seconds of driving time for a final score of 12-2. Kyle Biscoglia (133 pounds) took his 6th pin of the season in the first period in just two minutes and forty-five seconds off Antonio Saldate, while Get Happel (141 pounds) scored 4 takedowns in the first period, 5 in the second and ended the third period with his 3rd fall of the year, in 5 minutes and fifty-two seconds against Brady Hoshino. What started as a high-scoring 149-pound fight quickly turned in the Panthers’ favor Colin Realbuto caught Cal Baptist’s Chaz Hallmark on an attempted throw and dropped him in two minutes and fifty-five seconds. This is Realbuto’s second pin of the year and in Big 12 double competition. Derek Holschlag (157 pounds) grabbed a breakaway and quickly scored a takedown off Nolan Miller-Johnston to take a 3-0 lead, then held on with a third period takedown in a 5-2 decision, extending UNI’s lead to 25-0 at the break. Austin Yant (165 pounds) climbed to 15-1 on the season with a 6-3 decision over Frank Almaguer, recording two takedowns in the first and third periods, respectively. Lance Runyon wasted no time picking up his second pin of the year at 174 pounds with UNI’s fastest pin of the night at 2 minutes and thirteen seconds against Louis Rojas. Parker Keckeisen (184 pounds) continued his hot streak with an impressive 18-7 key decision over Peter Acciardi with 6 takedowns in the first two bouts. Noah Glaser managed to avoid being taken down late in the first period, scoring a breakaway and quick take-out with 197 pounds in a narrow 4-2 decision over Caden Gerlach. Heavyweight Tyrell Gordon showed his power and finesse in top position with multiple mat returns and complete control of Christopher Island in a 4-0 decision, sealing the shutout for the Panthers and clean sweep of all 10 bouts. #15 UNI 44, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 0 RESULTS (NCAA/ (Intermat / FloWrestling Rankings) 125| Kyle Gollhofer (UNI) Maj. Dec. Devin Garcia (CBU), 12-2 133| #11 (11/18) Kyle Biscoglia pins Antonio Saldate (CBU), 2:37 141| #7 (10/9) Cael Happel (UNI) pins Brady Hoshino (CBU), 5:52 149| #11 (14/13) Colin Realbuto (UNI) pins Chaz Hallmark (CBU), 2:55 157| #20 (20/19) Derek Holschlag (UNI) Dec. Nolan Miller-Johnston (CBU), 5-2 165| #12 (23/13) Austin Yant (UNI) Dec. (NR/HM) Frank Almaguer (CBU), 6-3 174| (13/12) Lance Runyon (UNI) pins Louis Rojas (CBU), 2:13 184| #1 (2/2) Parker Keckeisen (UNI) May. Dec. Peter Acciardi (CBU), 18-7 197| Noah Glaser (UNI) Dec. Caden Gerlach (CBU), 4-2 285| #11 (15/12) Tyrell Gordon (UNI) Dec. Christopher Island (CBU), 4-0 NEXT ONE UNI returns to the mat Sunday afternoon as the Panthers take on West Virginia in Morgantown. The Mountaineers, who get votes in the latest NWCA coaching poll, lost a hotly contested home game to No. 3 Iowa State, 20-13, at home on Friday. The match starts at 1pm and the action will be streamed live Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unipanthers.com/news/2023/2/3/wrestling-uni-wrestling-blanks-cal-baptist-44-0.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos