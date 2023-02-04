India’s 2007 T20 World Cup hero Joginder retires from cricket





PICTURE: Joginder Sharma threw a memorable final to help India beat Pakistan by five runs in a thrilling final to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in Johannesburg in 2007. Photo: Hamish Blair/Getty Images Former India medium pacer Joginder Sharma, who bowled the memorable match-winning final in the 2007 World T20 top clash against Pakistan, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. The 39-year-old represented India in four ODIs and as many T20s between 2004 and 2007, picking five wickets. He played domestic cricket for Haryana. “My journey from 2002-2017 was the best years of my life as it was an honor to represent India at the highest level of sport,” he said on Twitter. “To all my teammates, coaches, mentors and support staff, it has been an absolute privilege to have played with all of you, and I thank you all for helping me make my dream come true.” The inexperienced Sharma was handed the ball by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup final against Pakistan and bowled India to victory, writing one of the most iconic moments in cricket history. Pakistan were well on course for a famous victory, with Misbah-ul-Haq reducing the equation to six runs off four balls. But the Pakistani batsman erred on a scoop shot when Sreesanth made a simple catch on a short leg to help India lift the trophy. However, the final turned out to be Sharma’s last match for India. He played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL before joining the police force where he served as the Deputy Superintendent of Police and was on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharma added that he will explore new opportunities in the game. “I am delighted to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and its business side, where I will also continue to participate in the sport I love and continue to challenge myself in a new and different environment. “I believe this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.” He last played in the Legends Cricket League in September last year.

