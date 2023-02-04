Buttler is frustrated, but understands why players choose franchise cricket over national duty





England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler admitted there is a bit of “frustration” about not being able to choose the best team for international assignments ahead of their World Cup title defence, with some players choosing T20 competitions over domestic duties. Alex Hales, Sam Billings and David Willey are among the players who have decided to skip the upcoming Bangladesh series in March to fulfill their franchise cricket commitments. “Wherever people play, we want to pick our best available team, especially for World Cups and major ICC events, so we’re open-minded,” Buttler told ESPNcricinfo. “It’s quite complicated and there are some frustrations at certain points, but I fully understand people’s points of view and it’s an individual decision at the end of the day.” England have so far selected 37 players in 33 ODIs since winning the 2019 World Cup. However, Buttler said he does not want to condemn the players opting out of England’s obligations as he also understands their predicament. “It’s quite a unique situation. It’s the time we’re in. I can understand the way the games are scheduled from two sides. As England captain on the one hand you wish everyone could play for England see it as the most important thing and grab every opportunity that is available,’ he said. “But there are bigger things at play too. The discrepancy between what people can earn playing for England and not playing for England is quite big, so that’s a factor that needs to be taken into account. For each individual that will be a different decision are made at different times of their careers.” England suffered a 1-2 series defeat to South Africa in Kimberley. Leading up to the Bangladesh tour, they have included two unrestricted players – Tom Abell and Rehan Ahmed – in the roster. “In this day and age you have to try to deal with it the best you can and when people make themselves unavailable, they know they’re giving someone else a chance. “But I certainly don’t want to be in a position where you exclude people and say they will never play for England again or anything like that.” England will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Bangladesh from March 1-14.

