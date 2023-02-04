Day one of the NM Collegiate Classic is over





ALBUQUERQUE, NM The first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic has come to a close and there were some impressive performances from both the Aggies runners and pitchers, putting them well on their way to day two. The day started with the women’s long jump, in which three Aggies participated. Valissa Brown finished with the best Aggie mark with a jump of 5.71 m (18′ 8.75″) and placed in the top 20. Victoria Vesera was the next Aggie to place in the event, finishing with an official distance of 5.06 m (16′ 7.25″). After Veserra, Aggies was newcomer Angelina Kills who finished the event with a jump distance of 4.77 m (15′ 7.57″). The next event to take place was the women’s weight throw. Moore’s enemies was the best Aggie finishing in 15th placee with a mark of 16.52m (54′ 2.0″). Emily Berk finished the event two places behind Moore after recording a throw distance of 16.38 m (53′ 9.0″). Kaelyn Window Maker competed in the event for the fourth time in her career, recording a throw of 13.87 m (45′ 6.0″), the second-best throw of her career. Freshman Alesha Lane also competed in the event, recording a record of 13.24 m (43′ 5.0″). Aileen Alvarado was the only Aggie to compete in the women’s high jump, finishing the event with a jump of 1.51 m (4′ 11.5″). The 3,000 yard run was the highlight of the Aggies day with three Aggies finishing in the top five in the event. Maggie Gibbs brought home the silver and came in second with a personal best of 9:58.96. Tobe Amun finished just behind Gibbs in third place and also set a personal best after crossing the finish line at 10:03.18. Emily Stutesman was the third Aggie to finish in the top five with a time of 10:14.58, placing fifth overall in the third consecutive competition where she had finished an event in the top five. Kayla O’Connell seventh in the race also set a new personal best in the event with an official time of 10:39.88. Leah Clark (23:19.68) and Jordan Torres (11:33.48) also competed in the event, taking 15e and 16e in the race. Takiya Johnson was the only Aggie to compete in the women’s 400-meter dash (unplaced) with a time of 1:01.42. Seven Aggies took the line for the women’s 200-meter dash (unplaced). Sierra Brewer (24.43), Mercy Pendarvis (24.68), Terry Stone (25.06), T’Erica Boyd (25.38), Jahnya Hill (25.68), Briana Moss (25.88) and Takiya Johnson (26.65) were the seven runners who took part in the event. Terry Stone set a new personal best in the event, placing in the top 50. Next one The NM Collegiate Classic resumes tomorrow for day two, where the Aggies will compete in eight more events, starting with the 60-meter hurdles qualifying round at 9:30 a.m. and ending with the 4×400 relay at 3:30 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nmstatesports.com/news/2023/2/3/indoor-track-day-one-of-the-nm-collegiate-classic-is-complete.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos