The explosion of cricket leagues today is more than just a blast from the past

Like most of the other 1970s, 1977 was a time of great change. In politics, the US swore in a new president, Jimmy Carter, as the country struggled to come to terms with its post-Watergate and post-Vietnam self, while Menachem Begin of the right-wing Likud party became Prime Minister of Israel and ended nearly three decades of left-wing governments in power. In India, the incumbent Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, lost her seat in parliament and a general election was held.

In popular culture, Elvis Presley, the king of rock and roll, and the original, died Star Wars video has been released. In a galaxy not so far away, the twin Voyager probes of the Nasas were launched from Earth to begin their journey into space, which continues to this day. The hitherto unchanging world of cricket, meanwhile, engaged in its own form of star wars following the arrival of a so-called cricket circus led by the late Australian media mogul Kerry Packer, who enticed many of the world’s top players to join his breakaway league.

Cricket followers will know that Mr Packers World Series Cricket only lasted until 1979, but has left a deep legacy of sporting innovation, presentation and delivering prototypical player power. For the first time, players were fairly rewarded for their talents. More than that, the colored clothes and white balls of modern cricket matches, as well as the day-night spectacle of floodlit matches and multi-camera television coverage, all have their roots in the brief WSC experiment. The cricket circus still exists in the form of franchise leagues, but it is now a global multi-ring production.

Franchise cricket has exploded in recent years with several big money leagues currently underway, including the ILT20 league in the UAE, SA20 in South Africa and the Big Bash League in Australia, which closes this weekend. The Bangladesh Premier League will host its own final later this month, while the Pakistan Super League will begin at roughly the same time. The latest edition of the biggest and most lucrative league of them all, the Indian Premier League, kicks off later this spring.

Gujarat Titans celebrate winning last year’s IPL final. IPL competition

Nine of the 12 teams competing in the UAE-based ILT20 and the SA20 are owned by IPL franchises, underscoring the dominance and reach of Indian crickets, as well as hinting at a time when, say, there is an outpost of one of the 10 IPL teams in every part of the world and nomadic cricketers could play under the umbrella of one organization from January to December.

More than that, the existence of so many franchise leagues tells us something about the future of TV streaming, player well-being, and even how the game’s history will be made in this relatively new world.

Returning to WSC, cricket writer and pundit Gideon Haigh once remarked that the Packer years are more often invoked than understood and the statistics of the matches are not often taken into account. Some of the game’s more dramatic moments are remembered, such as Australian cricketer David Hookes’ jaw and cheekbone being broken by a ball bowled by West Indies fast bowler Andy Roberts, but many of the details are forgotten or ignored.

The same is true of the relentless diet of franchise cricket in the modern era, which also exists in fragments and crumbs: a shot on a slope clipped and scattered in chat groups, a series of wickets shattered or a catch secured with exquisite dexterity before it is on social networks is posted. media to harvest likes, comments and followers. The match result is almost secondary to the brilliance of the individual operating in a small part of the game.

Similarly, the carousel nature of these new leagues played around the world, with the cast of characters constantly changing, makes traditional score-keeping methods almost obsolete to determine who scored the most runs or took the greatest number of wickets in a particular competition.

Essentially, the franchise cricket world is one of moments and not matches, just as the WSC was. It exists in the here and now, rather than in the history books.

Sydney Sixers’ Jordan Silk dives for a catch during their Big Bash League game against Hobart Hurricanes in Hobart last month. Getty Images

There’s nothing wrong with that, but the game’s final story will be harder to write for future generations and the discussions surrounding the greatest of all time will be far less certain than they used to be. Franchise cricket can be left forever to be invoked rather than formally quantified or documented.

The existence of so many leagues also leads to a natural slice-and-dice approach to TV rights. We are already seeing this, with one streaming service holding the rights to both the ILT20 and SA20 in the UAE, while another broadcaster is showing the Big Bash. Another platform has the exclusive digital streaming rights for the IPL. The chopped up nature of the top level cricket calendar makes it tailor made for rights segmentation.

Expect that situation to break even further as platforms continue to chase viewers through live sports presentations and through new movies or series. Cricket may end up testing the limits of the subscription economy, especially if consumers only want the moments and snaps they can find for free on social media.

In all this, spare a thought for the players. Salaries today are exceptional for those who dine at the captain’s table, but they come with a certain sacrifice, forcing the very best to play their way around the world. Those top athletes have to move effortlessly from one organization to another, but not everyone is cut out to work with a new group of colleagues every few weeks or to be away from home for months. Player welfare will become an increasing issue as the franchise cricket era progresses.

Forty-six years after WSC first came to life, cricket is still alive in a version of Mr Packers’ world, traveling like those 1970s Voyager space probes to a frontier far, far away from home.

Published: February 03, 2023, 5:00 AM