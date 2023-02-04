Hayles, Salmon wins at South Carolina Invitational





Hayles remains undefeated

A&T is back in action after a week away from the competition

Salmon, Weaver again finished 1.2 in 60H COLUMBIA, SC It’s back to the grind! And with that, it’s winning back for junior long sprinter Reheem Hayles . After taking the week off from competition, the North Carolina A&T men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams doubled back to the University of South Carolina on Friday for the 2023 South Carolina Invitational at the Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex. After winning twice at the Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex two weeks ago, Hayles was back at it on Friday. Hayles marked his fifth straight win of the season by posting a season-best 46.14 to become the men’s 400m champion. It is his career best indoor 400m time and could move him to No. 6 in the nation by the end of the weekend. Senior teammate Shemar Chambers took second place with an impressive season debut in 46.43 that would easily place him second in the conference. Chambers could also rise to No. 3 in the Southeast and the top-20 in the country. In the women’s 400 meters, spectators saw a great match between Aggie graduate Jada Griffin ranked No. 4 in the Southeast, and Charlotte’s Maya Singletary, ranked No. 5. Singletary beat Griffin by half a second to finish first. But Griffin still managed to run an indoor personal best of 53.71. Griffin came into the weekend with the CAA’s fastest time in the 400 meters, and will likely continue to do so beyond the weekend. Possibly moving to spot No. 2 is sophomore Pebbles Scott . Scott placed fourth in the women’s 400 meters on Friday, clocking an indoor personal best of 54.89. She’s already ranked #5 in the CAA, but if she goes under 55 seconds, she’ll probably get a boost. The Aggies finished 1.2 in the women’s 60-meter hurdles for the second time this season Paula salmon and sophomores Lucheyona Weaver again took first and second place. Running neck and neck across the finish line, Salmon crossed the finish line in 8.19 and Weaver finished in 8.21. Salmon is already No. 1 in the conference, but her most recent win time currently ranks No. 2 in the Southeast rankings and No. 13 nationwide. Those numbers could change depending on what happens across the country on Saturday. Weaver’s 8.21 marked a personal best for the young runner, who has slashed her PR time of 8.74 over the last three encounters. Weaver is ranked No. 2 in the CAA and No. 4 in the Southeast, and her recent run could place her in the top-20 in the country. Freshman Jason Holmes put on a good 60H show for the men as he took on stiff competition. Holmes crossed the finish line in fifth with a personal best of 7.82. A tenth of a second separated the top six competitors. Holmes’s PR will likely maintain his No. 2 ranking in the CAA, and he will likely move from No. 8 to No. 7 in the region. Keeping things under control during the field events, junior jade king broke 18 feet in the women’s long jump for the first time this season, and the first time since she jumped 18 feet, 1 inch on January 23, 2022. She placed third on Friday by jumping 18 feet, 4 inches. She was two inches shy of getting her indoor PR, but could still place in the top-10 of the CAA. The South Carolina Invitational continues into Saturday, with several more events scheduled. Day 2 starts at 10am with the men’s pole vault and ends at 5:40pm with the men’s 4×400.

