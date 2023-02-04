Dawgs wins fifth in a row, 7-0, against Broncos





BOIS Washington kicked off its road trip today with a win over the Boise State Broncos. The Dawgs opened with a doubles win to move into singles with a 1-0 lead, then racked up another six singles wins to finish the day with a 7-0 sweep. The Huskies go undefeated 5-0 early in the season. Sarah Maude Fortin delivered the clincher at number 2 singles today. Washington took the early 1-0 lead by winning two of three doubles matches. Erika Matsuda and Astrid Olson took the first win, over Discenza/Marruffo, not giving up a game in their first game as a pair. Double Partners, Sarah Maude Fortin And Jennifer Kerr , followed in the footsteps of their teammates with their 6-1 victory over Ernstberger/Heffernan in third place. freshman, Zehra Suko made her collegiate debut with her doubles partner, Hikaru Sato . The Huskies trailed 2-4 in that spot, but it was left unfinished as the Huskies headed in the singles with an early 1-0 lead. Junior Astrid Olson started the singles games strong with a No. 3 victory 6-2, 6-2, over Holly Stewart. Jennifer Kerr followed suit and continued to prevail at No. 4 over Joana Baptista with a 6-0, 6-4 win. The clincher belonged Sarah Maude Fortin with her No. 2 victory over Lorelyz Marruffo, 6-3, 6-3. The freshmen finished fourth Erika Matsuda . Matsuda lost at No. 6 in singles in set one 4–6. This fueled her fire and led her to collect and beat Bronco, Bhakti Shah, with a 6-2 win in set two and a 10-8 tiebreaker victory. In number 1 singles, Hikaru Sato won 7-6, 6-2, beating Pauline Ernstberger. At fifth singles, Melissa Sakar lost setone, 3-6, but managed to come back to win sets two and three 6-2, 6-2 to remain undefeated in dual play at 5-0. The Huskies remain in Boise to face Wisconsin tomorrow, February 4 at 1 p.m. Washington women’s tennis

February 3, 2023

Boise, Idaho | Boas indoor tennis center washington 7

Boise state 0 Single people 1. Hikaru Sato (UW) def. Pauline Ernstberger (BSU) 7-6 (1), 6-2

2. Sarah Maude Fortin (UW) def. Lorelyz Marruffo (BSU) 6-3, 6-3

3. Astrid Olson (UW) def. Holly Stewart (BSU) 6-2, 6-2

4. Jennifer Kerr (UW) def. Joana Baptista (BSU) 6-0, 6-4

5. Melissa Sakar (UW) def. Shauna Heffernan (BSU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

6. Erika Matsuda (UW) def. Bhakti Shah (BSU) 4-6, 6-2, (10-8)

Order of completion: 3, 4, 2, 6, 1, 5 Doubles 1. Matsuda/Olsen (UW) defeated. Discenza/Marruffo (BSU) 6-0

2. Sato/Suko (UW) vs. Baptista/Stewart (BSU) 2-4, DNF

3. Fortin/Kerr (UW) def. Ernstberger/Heffernan (BSU) 6-1

Order of Finish: 1, 3

