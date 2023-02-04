Cricket: Kanbis in form faces Stray Lions test in NPCA League





An exciting clash is expected on Sunday, when Kanbis Sports Club A in form welcomes a bruised Stray Lions Cricket Club A to a Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 Super League match at Eastleigh High School. A total of eight games are scheduled this weekend in the premier league, with the one between the big guns being the most anticipated. Defending champions and leaders Kanbis will warm up for that clash with a meeting against Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS) A at Eastleigh High School on Saturday.





Stray Lions, who finished second in 2015, 2016 and 2017, will not play that day.

On-form Sir Ali Muslim Club A will host Obuya Academy A at Sir Ali Muslim Ground, Nairobi Gymkhana A will host Sikh Union A at Nairobi Gymkhana Club, while Swamibapa Sports Club A will have a day. Apart from the game between Kanbis and Stray Lions, the other games are scheduled for Sunday; Swamibapa against Ruaraka Sports Club A, at Jaffrey Sports Club, Obuya against SCLPS at Lenana School, and Sikh Union against Sir Ali at Sikh Union Club. Gymkhana has a bye. The undefeated Kanbis hope to keep the momentum going in the title race by posting impressive victories in the two games. They have won all their matches so far beating Gymkhana, Obuya and Sikh Union by 38 runs, 10 wickets and 77 runs respectively. The defending champions top the nine-team league with 12 points, beating undefeated Sir Ali for first place thanks to a better run rate. Captain Dhiren Gondaria, Rakep Patel, Kerai Nischay, Emmanuel Bundi, Narendra Patel, Men’s National Team Captain Sachin Bhudia and Harshit Vekaria as some of the Kanbis players, on whom all eyes will be on in the two games, who play an important role have played in the bright teams starting the league. Rakep Patel led Kanbis to their victory over Gymkhana with his 92 runs off 48 balls with an impressive 16 boundaries. Nischay led in limiting Gymkhana’s chase by taking three wickets. Against Obuya, Narendra Patel and Gondaria were not out, with 82 runs off 37 balls with 14 boundaries and 64 runs off 26 balls with 12 balls respectively. Bundi took four wickets in the match. In their clash against Sikh Union, Gondaria, Sachin Bhudia and Vekaria scored the most points with 42, 34 and 44 points respectively. Bundi and Kerai each added two wickets to their names. For Sir Ali, they hope former national team captain Shem Ngoche will be back on track to lead them to their first win of the season. In their opening game of the competition against Sir Ali last weekend, Ngoche shone with 93 runs off 52 balls with 14 boundaries, but it wasn’t enough to give Stray Lions a winning start. Sir Ali won the match by 39 runs. SCLPS, Gymkhana and Obuya are the other teams that have not yet won in the competition. Luminaires Saturday matches (all start at 2.30pm) Kanbis A v SCLPS A, Eastleigh High School Sir ALI A v Obuya Academy A, Sir Ali Muslim Ground Nairobi Gymkhana A v Sikh Union A, Nairobi Gymkhana Sunday matches (all start at 2pm) Kanbis A v Stray Lions A, Eastleigh High School Swamibapa A v Ruaraka A, Jaffrey Sports Club Obuya Academy A v SCLPS A, mother school Sikh Union A v Sir Ali A, Sikh Union Club

