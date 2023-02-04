Winona State men’s basketball defeats Augustana, 74-69





WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University men’s basketball team took on Augustana University on Friday, February 3, finishing the final minutes of the game with some clutch plays to earn a 74-69 Warrior victory. The Vikings entered the McCown Gymnasium on a two-game win streak, having won on the road over St. Cloud State (90-66) and Minnesota Duluth (87-82) last weekend. Winona State opened play on Friday to make a three-game slip and make up some ground in the NSIC South postseason race. The two teams got caught up in a two-overtime affair earlier in the season — a game won by the Warriors 82-79 on a last-second shot from Luke Martens — and Friday’s game picked up where that thrilling battle left off . In the first half, Winona State watched the Vikings open with a 9-0 run, but WSU responded with a 12-2 scoring streak of their own to take a 14-12 lead after 12 minutes of the opening stanza. The teams traded buckets for the remainder of the period before the Vikings converted a few shots too late into a 34–28 locker room lead. After the break, Winona State trimmed Augustana’s six-point lead and WSU’s James Kelley delivered a layup to tie the score at 54-54 and then batted twice from the foul line to give Winona State with two just 45 seconds later to take the lead 56-54. . The Warriors had an eight-point lead at 67-59 with just over four minutes left to play, but Augustana stripped the Warrior advantage and appeared on pace to force overtime. A last ditch look from the Vikings, including a pair of free throws made with 43 seconds left, was followed by a put-back layup to tie to within two points at 71-69. But the Warrior stalwarts saw Declan Dillon make two free throws on a foul, then Luke Martens grabbed a key defensive rebound in the final ten seconds, dispelling the threat of Augustana heroics in the late game. As a team, Winona State was 29-of-57 (50.9%) overall from the floor and hit 8-of-24 (33.3%) three-pointers on the night. WSU earned 14 trips to the foul line for eight, while the Vikings were 7-of-12 on free throws. Augustana held a slight lead in rebounds at 29-28.. Winona State was led by Connor Dillon, scoring 26 on the night, just one point off his career high 27 recorded on the road earlier this year at b Concordia, St. Paul on December 3. James Kelly and Luke Martens added 12 and 11 points respectively. Declan Dillon added six rebounds and a season-high nine assists for head coach Todd Eisner. The Vikings were followed by Issac Fink with 20 points. Study Study had nine rebounds for Augustana as the visitors totaled 27 of 57 (47.4%) shots in the game. With the win, Winona State improves to 12-10 overall, 7-10 in the NSIC. The Warriors are next in action on Saturday, February 4 when they host Wayne State College. The Warriors and Wildcats will tip off at 3:30 p.m. at McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court. For the most up-to-date Warrior Athletics news, visit: www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com en@WinonaStateATH. About Winona State University Athletics: The Winona State University Department of IntercollegiateAthletics, as an integral part of the institution’s educational mission, is committed to providing opportunities to experience academic and athletic excellence for our student-athletes through two simple words:Graduate champions. Fourteen Warrior programs compete at the NCAA Division II level within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Winona State University competes as an affiliate member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in the sport of women’s gymnastics. Read the full article

