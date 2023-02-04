University of Oklahoma Athletics





ALBUQUERQUE, NM The University of Oklahoma track and field team concluded its first day of competition at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, NM The men’s heptathlon kicked off with junior Joey Zayszly comes in third place with 2,836 points. The competition in the heptathlon will resume tomorrow with the 60 meter hurdles and pole vault. On track, Josh Bour and Carter Cukerstein competed in the unplaced portion of the men’s 200 meters sprint, finishing third and fifth respectively. On the women’s side of the event, sophomore Mikayla Hayes ran for 23.91 to secure a personal best and a top ten finish. Next one, Vernon Turner earned a season-best win for the Sooners in the men’s high jump after winning 7–3 (2.21 m). Gage Hensey (47.72) and Jaylen Barringer (47.73) clocked personal bests in the unplaced portion of the men’s 400-meter dash, finishing second and third respectively. In the women’s weight throw, senior Abbey Moore threw for a personal best of 66-9 (20.34m), while Geraldine Nat also achieved a career best throw of 62-9 (19.13). Back on the track, the women’s 200m sprint saw both Kennedy Blackmon (23.53) and Jade Atkinson (24.75) claim impressive personal bests against a slew of fierce competition. Jasmine Akins competed in the women’s long jump, taking fourth place after winning 20–3.57 (6.19 m). On the side of men, Nikaoli Williams jumped to fourth place with 25-6.25 (7.78m). The men’s weight throw closed the field events with Ben Ryer throwing for 61-8 (18.79m) to put him in sixth place. To close the day, Nice Matter won the men’s 400-meter sprint with a time of 45.89. He was followed by Zarik Brown (46.12) and Richard Kuykendoll (45.31) in second and fourth place respectively. The Sooners will be back in action tomorrow for the final day of play at 10:20 AM CT in Albuquerque, NM. The match can be viewed at FloTrack and live results can be found here. NEXT ONE The Sooners will participate in the Wisconsin Windy City Invitational in Chicago, Illinois, February 10-11. CONTACT THE SOONERS Follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram for more Oklahoma cross-country information (@OU_Track) and like Oklahoma Sooners Track & Field and Cross Country on Facebook.

