McDivitt, Waxman Excel for diving in Utah on day two of Air Force Invite





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Holly Wasman And Luke McDivitt both earned third place and qualifying scores for the NCAA Championship as the University of Utah diving team competed in the second day of competition at the Air Force Diving Invite, held at the Cadet Natatorium on Friday. “The team is having a great meet so far and we are doing exactly what I hoped for,” said dive coach Richard Martiner . “Holly is showing incredible consistency with her dives as she continues to post scores that will score really well during Pac-12s and NCAA zones and nationals.” Waxman started the day with 305.50 points in the 1m heat, good enough for second place. Lizzy DeCecco finished the prelims in 13th, Lexi Mills placed 25th and Sidney Kowalski became 37th. In the final, Waxman increased her score to 306.70, less than three points off her personal best, and that was good enough to put her in third place. The men’s divers spent the day on the 3m and, like Waxman, McDivitt got off to an excellent start with 390.30 points, nearly surpassing his personal best of 393.20. Wasn’t far behind Ben Smith with 350.05 points, another NCAA qualifying score that placed him fifth and Jake Suchowski With 306.80 points he was 12th. Elijah Petersen finished the prelims in 14th and Jenner Pennock became 17th. McDivitt recorded a score of 373.75 in the final to take third place and Smyth raised his score to 363.95 to finish the night in fifth place. Suchowski also improved in the final and his 311.35 points were a new personal best and placed him in 11th place. “Luke put in another incredible performance at 3m and followed up last week’s performance with another great performance today,” said Marschner. “His 12 dive score would have actually put him in first place, which is how we scored zones, so he again showed some consistency, which is key. I also want to highlight Jake, because he was a bit of a surprise finalist and had the best encounter of his career.” Next one Saturday is the third and final day of the Air Force Diving Invitational and divers from both teams will climb the tower. Follow the Utes! For fans of Utah’s men’s/women’s swimming and diving programs, follow the Utes on Twitter (@UTAHswimdive), Instagram (@utahswimdive) and Facebook (@UtahUtesSwimDive).

