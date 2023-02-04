Wrestling overpowers Bucknell in EIWA Dual





LEWISBURG, Pa. No. 16 Joshua Ogunsanya closed Friday night’s game at Davis Gym with a fall win (4:42) over Bucknell’s Nick Delp to secure the RV Lions’ sixth win of the game as Columbia worked their way to a 25-12 victory over Bucknell. Columbia improves to 4-6 overall in duals this season with a 4-2 in EIWA action. No. 32 Lennox Wolak started the night on 174 as he defeated Coy Bastian via technical trap, 22-6. Aaron Ayzerov followed that up with a key decision on 184 to beat Mason McCready. Jack Wehmeyer came to the mat alongside Nolan Springer in the 197 game. Wehmeyer got the first win of his Columbia career with a 7-4 decision win as the Lions surged out to a 12-0 lead. Bucknell’s Dorian Crosby recorded the Bison’s first win of the night in the 285 game. Crosby survived Billy McChesney in a 2-1 decision. No. 30 Nick Babin answered back for the Lions in the 125 game as he won with a technical fall from Grayson McLellan, 16-0 to give Columbia a 17-3 lead. The Bison answered by taking three wins in a row to cut Columbia’s lead to four. No. 23 Kurt Phipps got the streak started at 133 as he took a tight 2-1 decision Angelo Rini . No. 33 Darren Miller followed that up with a narrow 2-0 win over No. 21 Matt Kazimir in the 141 game. Dylan Chappell secured the third win with a 7-6 win against Danny Fungaro at 149. Looking for Victory, No. 24 Cesar Alvin and Ogunsanya ruined Bucknell’s comeback bid. Alvan outlasted Riley Bower to claim a 4-3 decision win in the 157 game. Ogunsanya then pinned Delp in the 165 fight to close out the match. RESULTS 25 RV COLUMBIA, 12 BUCKNELL Lewisburg, Pennsylvania (Davis Gym) Individual match results: 174: No. 32 Lennox Wolak (CU) tech fall Coy Bastian (BU), 22-6 (CU 5-0)

184: Aaron Ayzerov (CU) maj. Dec. over Mason McCready (BU), 9-1 (CU 9-0)

197: Jack Wehmeyer (CU) Dec. over Nolan Springer (BU), 7-4 (CU 12-0)

285: Dorian Crosby (BU) Dec. about Billy McChesney (CU), 2-1 (CU 12-3)

125: No. 30 Nick Babin (CU) tech falls over Grayson McLellan (BU), 16-0 (CU 17-3)

133: No. 23 Kurt Phipps (BU) Dec. about Angelo Rini (CU), 2-1 (CU 17-6)

141: No. 33 Darren Miller (BU) Dec. above no. 21 Matt Kazimir (CU), 2-0 (CU 16-9)

149: Dylan Chappell (BU) Dec. about Danny Fungaro (CU), 7-6 (CU 16-12)

157: No. 24 Cesar Alvin (CU) Dec. over Riley Bower (BU), 4-3 (CU 19-12)

165: No. 16 Joshua Ogunsanya (CU) falls over Nick Delp (BU), 4:42 (CU 25-12) *Columbia was deducted one team point. Cumulative Score Results: 174| COL 5, PART 0

184| COL 9, PART 0

197| COL 12, PART 0

285| COL 12, BUC 3

125| COL 17, BUC 3

133| COL 17, BUC 6

141| COL 16, BUC 9

149| COL 16, BUC 12

157| COL 19, BUC 12

165| COL 25, BUC 12 NEXT ONE The Lions have the rest of the weekend off before hitting the mat again next Friday for a double game at Harvard at 6 p.m. FOLLOW THE LIONS Stay up to date on all things Columbia Wrestling by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsWR), Instagram (@culionswr) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/2/3/wrestling-overpowers-bucknell-in-eiwa-dual.aspx

