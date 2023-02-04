Johns reaches game for Duke against Illinois





Next game: [23] Northwest 2/5/2023 | 11 hours 05 February (Sun) / 11am [23] Northwest DURHAM Senior Garrett Johns recorded the deciding point on Friday night as No. 25 Duke beat Illinois 4-3 at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The Atlanta, Georgia native held on on the stretch to beat No. 95 Hunter Heck to secure the Blue Devils’ fifth win of the year. Duke improves to 5-2, while Illinois drops to 6-3. How it happened The Blue Devils secured the double point and took an early 1-0 lead in the game. The senior freshman duo of Johns and Pedro Roden made quick work of Heck and Gabrielius Guzauskas on court two, 6-4.

made quick work of Heck and Gabrielius Guzauskas on court two, 6-4. The doubles of Faris Khan and Niroop Vallabhaneni then took the point after a 7-5 win on court three over William Mroz and Kenta Miyoshi.

and then took the point after a 7-5 win on court three over William Mroz and Kenta Miyoshi. The match between No. 49 Michael Heller and Andrew Zhang against No. 48 Mathus Debru, Oliver Okonkwo went unfinished with the teams tied at 5-5.

and against No. 48 Mathus Debru, Oliver Okonkwo went unfinished with the teams tied at 5-5. No. 84 Rodenas continued his undefeated streak and started in singles by beating Guzauskas 6-3, 6-2 in court three.

The Fighting Illini would record wins on lanes six, five and four over the next three finishes to lead 3-2. Heller dropped a 6-3, 6-3 decision to Okonkwo on court six, before Nic defeated Meister Jake Krug on court five 6-3, 6-2. Miyoshi then held on to defeat Connor Krug on field four 6-3, 6-4 to give the Illini their third point.

on court five 6-3, 6-2. Miyoshi then held on to defeat on field four 6-3, 6-4 to give the Illini their third point. Duke made it 3-3 as No. 101 defeated Zhang Mroz 6-4 in the first set and 6-3 in the second on court two.

With the overall game coming down to the outcome of lane one, Johns recorded a gutsy 6-4, 7-6 (0) tiebreaker win to secure the win. The senior scored three aces during the tiebreak to help his cause. Notes With his win on lane three, Rodenas improves to 5-0 on position and 7-0 overall for the year.

Johns earned his first game point of the season.

All singles were decided in straight sets.

Johns and Rodenas improve to 4-1 in doubles. Quotes “It was a bit more exciting than we wanted. We played a great double, but we struggled in the bottom half of the singles line-up. Those games went a bit too fast and we played a bit too tight. But credit to them they played well. I think they played loose and went after it. Luckily we were able to win the last two games and have our seniors out there. Really proud of Garrett (Johns). I feel so” He feels comfortable when he is in that situation. He is calm, composed and composed under pressure. He did a great job as he was three match point ahead at 5-4, didn’t get it, but no stress. I just went back to work. And then in the tiebreaker, that’s as good as you can play. The team support was great. We have great fights against Illinois and tonight was no different. Just a great team win for us. Duke head coach Ramsey Smith on his thoughts of the match. “He’s just super impressive in all areas. In doubles, they’re starting to find their rhythm. Garrett and Pedro play more freely and aggressively. They attack the middle. And today they got an early break and really rolled from there. Pedro embraces just this format, this vibe you never know with freshmen how they handle double matches but it seems like he was born for this he just having fun here and playing his best tennis in these double matches so super exciting for him for us and for the program.” Duke head coach Ramsey Smith on freshmen Pedro Roden being undefeated in the singles of the year. “We know we need to be better collectively. We need to be better in the bottom half of the lineup. We need to dig a little more in some areas. But again, it’s all about the team’s win and we’re going to get here take the confidence out and go back to work tomorrow knowing we have to make some adjustments because Northwestern is very rough and very tough. They compete particularly hard so we will have to play our best tennis.” Duke head coach Ramsey Smith on having another strong opponent in No. 23 Northwestern on Sunday. “At 5-5 I got a little nervous and got a couple of double faults. Then at 5-6 I made some more room and wasn’t so nervous because I told myself I had already won the first set. Then I broke a serve and in the tiebreak I slowed it down and the aces helped me a lot so I didn’t have to play super long points.The team really helped me a lot towards the end of the game with their cheers and support.They made me less nervous .” duke senior Garrett Johns on his first match-clining point of the season. next game Duke welcomes No. 23 Northwestern at 11 a.m. Sunday at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s tennis by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/3/DukeMTEN”. Results

Doubles (2.3*) 1. #49 Michael Heller / Andrew Zhang (DU) vs. #48 Mathis Debru/Oliver Okonkwo (ILL) 5-5, unfinished

2. Garrett Johns / Pedro Roden (DU) def. Hunter Heck/Gabriel Guzauskas (ILL) 6-4

3. Faris Khan / Niroop Vallabhaneni (DU) def. Kenta Miyoshi/William Mroz (ILL) 7-5 Singles (3,6,5,4,2,1*) 1. #4 Garrett Johns (YOU) def. #95 Hunter Heck (ILL) 6-4, 7-6 (7-0)

2. #101 Andrew Zhang (DU) def. William Mroz (ILL) 6-4, 6-3

3. #84 Pedro Roden (DU) def. Gabrielius Guzauskas (ILL) 6-3, 6-2

4. Kenta Miyoshi (ILL) defeated. Connor Krug (DU) 6-3, 6-4

5. Nic Meister (ILL) def. Jake Krug (DU) 6-3, 6-2

6. Oliver Okonkwo (ILL) def. Michael Heller (DU) 6-3, 6-3 #Good week

