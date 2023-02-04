Little giants win Hreha indoor athletics invitation





Wabash won six events and racked up 30 top-five finishes to capture the team title at Friday night’s Tim Hreha Indoor Track and Field Invitational at DePauw University. The Little Giants scored 17-5 points and finished ahead of DePauw University with 160 points. Hannover scored 60 points to take third place. Earlham finished in fourth place with 39 points. Spalding University scored 14 points and finished in fifth place. Nathan Young won the pole vault with a season-best height of 4.00 meters (13 feet, 1.5 inches). Braden Curnutt added a first-place finish in the mile run by crossing the finish line in a career-best time of 4:21.96. Aidan Makled also produced a career-best time by finishing in 4:31.08 to take fourth place. Josh Massaquoi led a trio of Wabash runners in the final of the 60m hurdles. Massaquoi won the event with a time of 8.64. Giovanni Zappala ran in a time of 9.16 to finish third in the final. Jack Eastman finished fourth by crossing the line in a best time of 9.20. Will Newby won the 60 meter dash by breaking the tape in 7.01 in the final. Julius Hearns finished in 7.09 and was third overall. Ethan pain placed fifth overall with a career best time of 7.28. Newby took second place in the 200m sprint by completing the race in 23:30. Hurt toured the oval in a season-best time of 23.72 and placed fourth. Hearns crossed the finish line in 23.74 and finished fifth. Wabash took four of the top five places in the 400-meter dash. Nathan France won the event by finishing in 51.86. TK walls finished second with a time of 52.73. Hi Steele took third place by finishing in 52.91. Christopher Royal scored a fifth-place finish with a season-best time of 53.55. Steele’s Little Giant Quartet, Haiden Diemer-McKinney France and Will Neubauer combined to win the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:26.21. Sly Williams took second place in the long jump with a season-best jump of 20 feet, 8 inches (6.30 meters). Wyatt Dorsey finished in fourth place with a score of 6.18 meters (20 feet, 3.5 inches). Williams added a third-place finish in the triple jump with another season-best effort of 11.60 meters (38 feet, 0.75 inches). Dorsey placed fourth with his season best score of 11.44 meters (37 feet, 6.5 inches). Evan Furuness placed second in the weight throw with a top throw of 13.42 meters (44 feet, 0.5 inches). Will Boss scored a fifth-place finish with a throw of 12.07 meters (39 feet, 7.25 inches). Furuness took third place in the shot put with a top throw of 12.26 meters (40 feet, 2.75 inches). John Schnerre finished in fourth place with a score of 12.19 meters (40 feet). Noah Pendelton added a fifth-place finish with his top throw of 11.26 meters (36 feet, 11.5 inches). Wabash took four of the top five places in the high jump. Cannon chase led the Little Giants by clearing 1.80 meters (5 feet, 10.75 inches). Mike Holclaw also jumped over 1.80 meters and took third place. Oostman finished in fourth place by also reaching 1.80 meters. Stuart Anchor scored a fifth-place finish at a height of 1.75 meters (5 feet, 8.75 inches).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.wabash.edu/news/2023/2/3/little-giants-win-hreha-indoor-track-and-field-invite.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos